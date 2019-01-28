DNR secretary announces additional appointments to leadership team

Share this

Facebook

Google+

Linkedin

Twitter

More

MADISON — Wisconsin DNR Secretary Preston Cole announced additional appointments to his leadership team, according to a news release Monday, Jan. 28 from the agency.

Todd Ambs has been named DNR Assistant Deputy Secretary. Ambs previously served as DNR Water Division administrator from 2003-2010. Ambs has worked in the environmental policy field for more than 35 years, most recently as the director for Healing Our Waters-Great Lakes Coalition. He has extensive experience in both state government and nonprofit organizations includes serving as executive director of two statewide river organizations, policy director for the Ohio Attorney General and senior policy analyst for the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Ambs graduated from Eastern Michigan University in 1980 with a BS in Political Science/Speech.

Eric Ebersberger has been named Interim DNR Budget Director for the DNR Office of Management & Budget. Ebersberger’s public service experience goes back more than 25 years, including working as deputy administrator in the Environmental Management Division, as chief of the Water Use Section within the Bureau of Drinking Water and Groundwater, as an analyst and manager in the Bureau of Management and Budget and as an attorney in the Bureau of Legal Services.

Ben Van Pelt has been named DNR Legislative Liaison. Van Pelt most recently worked for the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association, where he served as the director of community advocacy and the director of government relations. He also served as an aide in the Wisconsin State Legislature, starting in 2012, and worked for State Senator Julie Lassa from 2013-2016.