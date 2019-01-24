Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Jan. 25, 2019

Northwest Zone – Captain Laura Petreikis

In Henry County, CPO Posateri responded to a complaint of another hunter using the owner’s tree stand. She met with the hunters, and the man occupying the tree stand had permission from the landowner to hunt. The owner of the tree stand thought he was the only hunter allowed there. After some discussion, both hunters agreed to continue hunting the property in different areas. No enforcement action was taken in this case.

In Jo Daviess County, CPO Hoftender cited an Elizabeth man for possession of a fox without a game breeder permit and trapping without a license. He was issued a warning for release of wildlife without permission of the Department.

In Jo Davies County, while checking waterfowl hunters, CPO Hoftender issued written warnings for failure to maintain separate bags and failure to have sounding device in the boat.

In Rock Island County, CPO Francisko checked walleye fishermen and issued two citations for fishing violations. Later in the shift, he conducted furbearer enforcement. He encountered a hunter with an uncased rifle in his vehicle, and a citation was issued for that violation. Five additional written warnings were issued for various hunting and fishing violations.

In Stephenson County, CPO Alt responded to a complaint of unlawful trapping of furbearing mammals during the closed season. An anonymous caller reported that a raccoon was caught in a live trap adjacent to a residence and was left to die. The dead raccoon was decaying in the trap. The investigation was validated; however, the resident denied placing the trap. Further investigation revealed the resident was unlawfully trapping badgers on the same property. The resident was cited for unlawful trapping of furbearing mammals during the closed season and issued a mandatory court appearance.

In Boone County, CPO Alt completed a random commercial inspection of a licensed furbearer breeder permit holder. The investigation revealed the individual unlawfully took a baby raccoon from the wild and believed they were lawful to do so if they purchased a furbearer breeder permit. The permit holder indicated they only kept the live raccoon for eight weeks, then released back to the wild. The permit holder was educated as to the permit requirements under the wildlife code and advised it does not authorize taking live furbearing mammals from the wild and retaining them. Warnings for failure to maintain records and unlawful possession of a furbearing animal from the wild were issued.

In DeKalb County, CPO Murry received a TIP complaint regarding nonresident hunters illegally hunting waterfowl. While investigating the complaint, he found four hunters hunting waterfowl. A check of the hunters revealed that one hunter did not sign his federal waterfowl stamp, and a written warning was issued for the violation. The hunter then signed the stamp. No other violations were found.

In LaSalle County, While on patrol, CPO Filipiak received a tip of individuals taking multiple trips back and forth to their vehicle with several trout. A compliance check was conducted, and the three individuals were found to be in possession of 20 trout. The individuals did not have a trout stamp where required. Each fisherman was issued citations for fishing without a trout stamp and unlawful possession of over the daily possession limit of trout for each fish. The fish, fishing poles, and all items used in the illegal taking of the trout were seized as evidence and will be filed for forfeiture.

In Winnebago County, CPO Alt responded to a hunting without permission complaint from the Rockford Airport Authority. Three waterfowl hunters were found to be unlawfully hunting on airport property along the Kishwaukee River. The violations addressed included: unlawful hunting on lands without permission, failure to sign and affix federal waterfowl stamp to the hunting license, unlawful hunting migratory waterfowl with an unplugged shotgun, failure to display a valid watercraft registration decal, and unlawful operation of motorboat without covering or securing the battery.

In Fulton County, while conducting surveillance, CPO Thompson located two men archery deer hunting on property where no hunting is allowed. The Ohio and Pennsylvania men were cited for unlawfully hunting on the property without permission, trespassing, and hunting without licenses and permits in possession. Their compound bows and tree stands were seized.

In Calhoun County, CPO Weishaupt received a call while off duty regarding the possible poaching of a deer. He contacted a Calhoun County Deputy and asked him to investigate. The Deputy located two subjects dragging a buck that was tagged with one of the subject’s archery permit. Both hunters had a bow with them. CPO Weishaupt arrived at the scene and examined the seven-point buck. The deer had been field dressed and appeared to have been shot with a firearm. The hunter who had tagged the deer claimed he shot it with a bow. After further investigation and talking with the subject, the hunter admitted the deer was shot with a gun by someone he did not know. He wanted the meat, and he did not want to let the person who shot it have the deer. He tagged the deer and had a friend help drag it out. The subject was cited for unlawful possession of a deer, and a written warning was issued for improper tagging. The deer was seized, and the meat was donated to the Sportsmen Against Hunger.

Northeast Zone – Capt. Brett Scroggins

In Lake County, CPOs Kelley and VanWiltenburg conducted snagging details along the Waukegan River and Kellogg Creek. Multiple citations and written warnings were issued to individuals unlawfully snagging salmon along the Waukegan River.

In McHenry County, CPO Kelley received a complaint of a Woodstock man harassing waterfowl with a remote-controlled boat and truck on a residential pond. When contacted by CPO Kelley, the man admitted to the activity and said he was unaware he could not scare the geese away by such methods. The individual was informed of the laws protecting waterfowl, and the individual agreed to discontinue his remote-controlled harassment.

In McHenry County, while at the Chain O’Lakes State Park gatehouse, Sgt. Schreiber observed four waterfowl hunters, in two separate vehicles, come into the Park. A strong odor of burned cannabis was coming from two subjects when they entered the gatehouse to sign in for the day. A bag of cannabis and swisher sweet cigars were seized from two individuals in the first vehicle. A large bag of cannabis, a one-hitter pipe, hash oil containing cannabis, and an assortment of glass pipes were seized from the second vehicle, occupied by two of their friends. CPOs Winters and Kelley were notified, and the subjects were cited for possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia.

In Kankakee County, CPO Farber followed a hunter who was dropped off at a nature preserve early in the morning. The man walked into the nature preserve in the dark and attempted to archery hunt. CPO Farber spoke with the individual who had dropped off the hunter, and the man was arrested on several charges. His equipment was also seized.

In Cook County, while conducting sport fish enforcement at Belmont Harbor, CPO Thornley spotted two individuals fishing along the north wall, and he determined that they were snagging along the dock. The men snagged two salmon and placed them in their car. The individuals were advised that snagging was prohibited in Belmont Harbor, and citations were issued to each man for snagging in a prohibited area. The men were also issued written warnings for fishing within 200 feet of a moored vessel. The fish were seized and given to a lawful fisherman. In a separate incident, CPO Thornley checked several perch fishermen. He conducted a compliance check of one man that had walked back to his truck. Twenty-five perch were counted, and the limit for perch is 15. The man stated that he was fishing with another man, but his partner walked along the edge to fish in a different area. The partner could not be located, and the man was issued a citation for over limit of yellow perch.

In Cook County, while on patrol at Lake Michigan, Sgt. Whitchurch observed a person unlawfully trying to snag salmon in waters closed to snagging. Once the individual saw Sgt. Whitchurch, they immediately walked over to their vehicle and put the fishing pole with a snag hook attached into the vehicle. This was the same person he had dealt with two weeks prior, and a citation was issued for unlawful snagging at that time. Once again, enforcement action was taken against this individual for the snagging violation.

In Cook County, Sgt. Whitchurch checked anglers who were targeting yellow perch at the Lake Michigan shoreline. A check of one of the approximately 30 anglers in that area revealed the angler was unlawfully fishing without a required license, and a written warning was issued.

In Cook County, while patrolling Jackson Harbor, CPO Stanbary noticed a man snagging on a dock near a moored watercraft. When the CPO approached the fisherman, he tried to hide his snag pole in a dumpster and claimed he was not fishing.

In Grundy County, CPOs Sanford and Anderson arrested a man who was attempting to illegally sell an endangered alligator snapping turtle. The man was arrested on two Class A misdemeanors for the illegal attempt to sell the turtle, and the turtle was turned over to a herpetologist until it can be determined if it can be used as part of a breeding program.

In Piatt County, CPO Reeves investigated a personal injury hunting accident that occurred on DNR property. When the archery deer hunter was climbing down from his tree stand, the top piece gave way when he sat on it. This caused the man to fall backwards. The man’s feet got hung up in the cross bars on the bottom section of the stand which prevented him from falling to the ground, but he was hanging upside down. He was able to retrieve his cell phone from his pocket and called 911. He was transported to the hospital by emergency response personnel where he was treated for two broken ankles.

South Zone – Capt. Jim Mayes

In Clark County, CPO Wellum located two hunters hunting over a baited area. The area was baited with salt blocks, mineral blocks, persimmons block, grain, corn, and beans. Both subjects were issued citations for hunting over a baited area and illegal feeding of white-tailed deer.

In Moultrie County, While on patrol, CPO Barnes found a car parked in a wildlife management area parking lot. Further investigation led to the arrested two subjects for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. In a separate incident, CPO Barnes found a truck in a wildlife management area parking lot with its wheel broken off. He followed the drag marks to a dove hunting field. The field was torn up from the truck driver driving in a reckless manner. The driver was located, and a citation was issued.

In Randolph County, CPO Sievers conducted a vehicle stop because the driver was illuminating the fields with the vehicle’s headlights to look for deer. The driver had his family in the vehicle, and no weapons were located. A written warning was issued for harassment of wildlife.

In Randolph County, CPO Sievers assisted the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department with a 911 call regarding a suicidal subject who had access to firearms. The subject voluntarily went to the hospital. In a separate incident, CPO Sievers assisted the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department conduct a welfare check on an elderly person.

In Franklin County, CPOs Jourdan and Folden cited three fishermen on Rend Lake for crappie violations. The men had over the daily limit and over the daily limit of crappie ten inches or greater. The operator of the boat also received a written warning for a boat equipment violation.

In Gallatin County, CPO Haggerty received a call regarding a dead bald eagle. The eagle was located under power lines, approximately 10 feet from the road. The cause of death was undetermined.

In Crawford County, CPO Taylor received information that a subject killed two deer and dumped them in a creek. Further investigation showed the subject did not have deer permits or a hunting license. The subject admitted to killing the deer and dumping them in the creek, and he was issued five citations.

In Crawford County, CPO Taylor received information and a game camera picture of a subject with a small shovel in hand. The subject was identified and admitted to digging ginseng.

In Lawrence County, CPO Taylor received a call from a hunter that called in an eight-point buck using his antlerless only permit and needed to change it to his either sex tag. After looking at the hunter’s permit, he only had an antlerless only permit at the time he was hunting. The hunter went and purchased an either sex permit after he had killed the buck.

In Alexander County, CPO Vasicek observed a vehicle traveling slowly on a remote road and shining a bright light out of the passenger window. The light was being used in a manner consistent with someone trying to unlawfully locate wildlife. A vehicle stop was conducted, and there were three people in the vehicle. A cased crossbow, loaded with a bolt tipped with a broadhead, was discovered between the passenger’s legs. The subjects stated they were turning around to get a better look at a buck they had seen with the spotlight. Multiple citations were issued, and the equipment was seized.

in Perry County, CPO Vasicek investigated a hunting accident involving a male subject that fell approximately 18 feet from a tree. The victim fractured a vertebra and required surgery.

In Fayette County, CPO Roper conducted a waterfowl enforcement detail at Carlyle Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area, and he cited three individuals for attempting to enter the area before the 4:30 a.m. entry time.One citation was issued to an individual for unlawfully being in possession of lead shot, and another individual was cited for unlawfully being in possession of an unplugged shotgun.