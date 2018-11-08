Ohio Outdoor News Fishing Report – Nov. 9, 2018

Central Region

Alum Creek Lake (Delaware County) — Anglers trolling Flicker Shad are picking up saugeyes and even some smallmouth bass that have ranged up to 18 inches. Most of the smallmouths being caught are released. Water temperatures have cooled sufficiently for the crappie bite to turn on as well. Search for them in shallow waters with minnows or waxworms.

Hoover Reservoir (Franklin, Delaware counties) — Anglers fishing topwater baits are catching some largemouth bass, according to reports. Some lucky fishermen have had success fishing topwater frogs and other baits. For saugeyes, anglers are trolling Flicker Shads in a variety of colors to pull in fish up to 20 inches.

Delaware Lake (Delaware County) — Anglers are having some luck catching crappies at this lake known for its panfish. The successful bite is coming for fishermen slow-trolling minnows in shallow water – 10 to 12 feet deep. Some are reporting catching limits of fish in just a few hours on the water.

Northwest Region

Findlay Reservoir No. 2 (Hancock County) — Anglers fishing for perch and walleyes haven’t done much good recently, but a few surprise channel catfish are showing up in the creel. Catfish are biting on the same baits that one would use to catch walleyes and perch – jig tipped with a minnow or straight minnow on a hook under a bobber.

Maumee River (Lucas County) — River temperatures are optimal right now for a good walleye bite, according to Maumee Bait and Tackle. Fish are active right now as they attempt to fatten themselves up for the winter. Look for rapids leading into a deep pool and the walleyes should be there. Anglers are using jigs and minnows to entice the walleyes into biting. Also, the white bass are biting, with some larger specimens being produced.

East Harbor (Lake Erie) — Fishing pressure has been heavy in recent days and the bite for largemouth bass has just been average, according to reports. East Harbor should continue producing bass through the fall months up until ice-up. Cast a spinnerbait or swimbait along the shoreline for best results.

Northeast Region

Nimisila Reservoir (Summit County) — Anglers are wading in the north end of the lake to catch largemouth bass and crappies. The successful setup has been a lively minnow or jig and minnow combination fished along the shoreline. If you can find woody cover, even better for the crappies.

Mosquito Creek Lake (Trumbull County) — Anglers fishing on the north side of the causeway are catching walleyes, but the bite has been tough. Fish have ranged anywhere from 15 to 20 inches. Some incidental channel catfish are also being caught by walleye anglers.

Pymatuning Reservoir (Ashtabula County) — Anglers are catching some walleyes up to 23 inches by trolling crankbaits and stickbaits. Successful fishermen are trolling in 14 to 20 feet of water. Crappies and yellow perch are also being caught in 9-10 feet of water by anglers employing jig and minnow combinations or waxworms under a bobber.

Southwest Region

Grand Lake St. Marys (Mercer, Auglaize counties) — Successful anglers are catching bluegills and crappies with some regularity. The popular setup has been the tried and true jig and minnow or just a minnow on a hook. Also try waxworms under a bobber. Most of the crappies have been running larger, in the 9.5- to 11-inch range. Bluegills are similarly large for this lake. The key, anglers say, is to fish the proper depth in this lake. Try suspending the lure just off the bottom in 10 or so feet of water for the best bite.

Paint Creek Lake (Highland, Ross counties — Crappies are hitting along banks and around downed trees. Anglers should fish in four to 11 feet of water with minnows or pumpkinseed jigs. Jig for largemouth bass in about four to 10 feet of water. Bluegills are hitting waxworms in the coves around wood. Plenty of channel cats are being caught in the spillway on nightcrawlers and cut shad. A recent crappie tournament on this lake produced a load of crappies, some of decent size, according to reports.

Caesar Creek Lake (Warren, Clinton, Greene counties) — Anglers are catching crappies here with some regularity, but those who have been successful have had to keep moving to stay on the bite. The best bait has been a minnow under a bobber fished in about 10 feet of water.

Southeast Region

Salt Fork Lake (Guernsey County) — Anglers are trolling Flicker Shad for saugeyes with some success. Chartreuse has been the popular color, but anglers report catching many more white bass than saugeyes. The fall crappie bite appears to be underway as well. Use a minnow or nightcrawler under a float for panfish.

Piedmont Lake (Belmont County) — Anglers are fishing for saugeyes here, but a tough bite is reported. Anglers are trying jig and minnow combinations, stickbaits, and jerkbaits without much success. The best bite may be a few weeks away still.

Leesville Lake (Carroll County) — Anglers are doing fairly well catching muskies here on small to medium-sized crankbaits. Some fish have been reported up to 40 inches. Muskie anglers are also catching the occasional largemouth bass, according to reports.

Lake Vesuvius (Lawrence County) — Anglers should have success catching good numbers of catfish throughout the lake fishing with cut baits or livers fished off the bottom. If fishing from shore, try a tightline using chicken livers or nightcrawlers. Largemouth bass may still be caught in good numbers using a variety of artificial lures.

Lake Erie Region

• The bag limit for walleye in Ohio waters of Lake Erie is six fish per angler. The minimum size limit for walleye is 15 inches.

• The daily bag limit for yellow perch is 30 fish per angler in all Ohio waters of Lake Erie.

• The trout and salmon daily bag limit is two fish per angler. The minimum size limit is 12 inches.

Western Basin

Walleye

Where: Fishing has been fair with the best reports coming from Huron and Lorain in 30 to 50 feet of water. Anglers are reporting limits of 17- to 22-inch fish, but some larger fish are occasionally being caught. Boats are trolling after dark near shore using shallow diving crankbaits with moderate success. Anglers fishing from shore and piers are starting to do well on break walls, with a few limits reported, as walleyes are following baitfish closer to shore.

How: Anglers trolling small spoons behind divers have been doing the best, but anglers trolling and casting deep diving stick baits and crankbaits are starting to see fishing pick up.

Yellow Perch

Where: Fishing for yellow perch has been good. The best fishing has been south of Green Island in 30 feet of water, and “L” can of the Camp Perry Firing Range in 19 to 20 feet of water. A few good reports came from the “Sputnik” buoy near Toledo in 28 to 30 feet of water.

How: Perch spreaders with shiners fished near the bottom produce the most fish.

Black Bass

Where: Fishing for largemouth bass continues to be good for anglers in the Portage River.