Ohio Outdoor News Calendar – Nov. 9, 2018

Share this

Facebook

Google+

Linkedin

Twitter

More

Banquets/Fundraisers

Nov. 9: Fayette County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Fayette County Fairgrounds, Mahan Building. For more info call Trevor Justice, 740-604-6209.

Nov. 10: Springfield Ohio DU Banquet, 6 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles. For more info call Dave Brown, 937-399-3363.

Nov. 23: Ashtabula County WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Ashtabula County Fairgrounds Expo Building, Jefferson. For more info call Dale Sunderlin, 440-466-2223.

Nov. 24: South Central Ohio WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Highland County Fairgrounds, Wharton Building, Hillsboro. For more info call Randy Dyer, 937-588-1059.

Dec. 18: Mahoning Valley WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Mill Creek Metroparks Farm, McMahon Hall, Canfield. For more info call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489.

Jan. 19, 2019: Central Ohio WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Aladdin Shrine Circle, Grove City. For more info call Brandon Showen, 937-725-9349.

Jan. 26, 2019: Miami Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Butler County Fairgrounds, Hamilton. For more info call Don Distler, 513-403-7471.

Feb. 2, 2019: Shelby County WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., The Palazzo, Botkins. For more info call Don Wilson, 937-638-2938.

Feb. 9, 2019: Ohio Five Rivers WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., The Irish Club, Dayton. For more info call Brandon Showen, 937-725-9349.

Feb. 16, 2019: Appalachian Mountain Hunters WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Ross County Fairgrounds Multipurpose Building, 344 Fairgrounds Road, Chillicothe. For more info call Joe Duty, 740-804-7066.

March 29, 2019: Big Buckeye WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center, Cambridge. For more info call Dave Scurlock, 740-584-9263.

April 18, 2019: Mahoning Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Metroplex Expo Center, Girard. For more info call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489.

Shooting/Archery

Now-Dec. 9: Traditional Turkey Shoots, Lodi Bird Club, sign-up 7 a.m. For more info call Dick Anderson, 330-948-1295.

Now-April : Hog Creek Game Club Sporting Clay Shoot, 3rd Sun. of the Month, 9 a.m. For more info call Justin Schick, 419-234-1969.

* * *

Clark County Sportsman’s Club, 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield. For more info call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552.

Tues., Sun: Open to the public year round.

* * *

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots, 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, 44612. www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org for more info.

2nd Sunday Sept.-April: Lucky X Shoots, 7 a.m.

Every Fri: Trap Shoot, 6:30-10 p.m.

* * *

Allen County Archers, H. Kelley, 8 South Seltzer Street, Wapakoneta, 45895. For more info call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

3rd Sat. each Month: 3D Archery Shoot.

* * *

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club, Events, 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville, 44490. For more info call Glenn, 330-770-8027.

Every Mon.: Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.

* * *

Hocking Valley Sportsmans Club Shoots. For more info call Victor Howdyshell, 740-753-3492.

3rd Sat. of every month: 3D Bow Shoot, 8 a.m. April through Sept.

* * *

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club Schedule of Shoots. For more info call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243.

Every Tues.: Open Trap.

* * *

Izaak Walton League Schedule of Shoots. 21334 Foster Road, Penfield, 44090. For more info call Larry Perkins, 419-355-8374.

Now-Nov.: Pistol only, 1st Sat. of every month, 8 a.m.

* * *

Kill’um Buck Longrifle Blackpowder Muzzleloader Shoot Club, 2260 E. West Salem Rd, Creston, 44217. For more info call Carole Fry, 330-435-4408.

Sunday: Meets the 1st Sun. of the month, 11 a.m.

Season Dates

Nov. 10: Fox, weasel, raccoon, opossum, and skunk hunting season open.

Nov. 25: Fall wild turkey season closes.

Nov. 25: Bobwhite quail season closes.

Nov. 26: White-tailed deer gun season opens.

Dec. 2: White-tailed deer gun season closes.

Education/Seminars.

Nov. 10-11: Gallia county Conservation Club, Hunter Ed, noon-5 p.m., OSU Extension Office, Gallia. For more info call Eric Clary, 740-208-1498.

Shows.

Jan. 18-20, 23-27, 2019: Cincinnati Travel, Sports & Boat Show, Cincinnati Convention Center. For more info www.hartproductions.com

Jan. 17-19, 2019: Northeast Ohio Sportsman Show, Mt. Hope Event Center, Millersburg, Thurs. 2-9 p.m., Fri. 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For more info www.ohiosportsmanshow.com

Feb. 8-10, 2019: Columbus Fishing Expo, Ohio State Fairgrounds, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. www.columbusfishingexpo.com for more info.

March 15-17, 2019: Ohio Deer & Turkey Expo, Ohio Expo Center, Fri. 2-9 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. www.deerinfo.com for more info.

March 23-24, 2019: Akron/Canton Hunting & Fishing Show, MAPS Air Museum, by Akron/Canton Airport.

Meetings

Hubbard Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Mike 330-534-4895.

Gallia County Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Gallia County Gun Club. For more info call Eric Clary, 740-208-1498.

Tiffin-Seneca Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 7:30 p.m., Tiffin. For more info call Rob Weaver, 419-618-6489.

Wadsworth Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., Wadsworth. For more info call Matthew Porter, 330-331-8406.

Cincinnati Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 7 p.m., Loveland. For more info call Mary Joyce Thomas, 513-617-7079.

Delta Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Delta. For more info call Cassandra Mehlow, 419-250-4301.

Lawrence County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Sat. 5 p.m., Pedro. For more info call Stacie Burton, 740-646-6208.

Lorain County Ely Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Mon. 7 p.m., Penfield Township. For more info call Angel Burt, 440-310-1283.

Central Ohio Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, Columbus. For more info call Tony DiNovo, 740-747-0933.

Monroeville-Huron County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 4th Wed. 8 p.m., Monroeville. For more info call Richard Pheiffer, 419-668-4116.

Anthony Wayne Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. 7 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Kristen Allen Withrow, 513-659-5989.

Dry Fork Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Okeana. For more info call Fred Boehner, 513-899-4592.

Fairfield Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fairfield. For more info call Robert Kraft, 513-868-3430.

Fremont Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fremont. For more info call Dan Summersett, 419-202-3618.

Hamilton Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wed. 6:30 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Frederick Quick, 513-894-2414.

Headwaters Chapter Izaak Walton League Meets monthly Bath Nature Preserve, Bath Township. For more info call Ivan Hack, 440-897-3855.

Hocking County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Logan. For more info call William Cox, 740-385-6632.

Martin L. Davey Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Ravenna. For more info call John Nelson, 330-677-5260.

Medina Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Sat. 6:20 p.m., Medina. For more info call Faye Jessie, 330-722-6853.

Mount Healthy Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 8 p.m., Cincinnati. For more info call Mary Burdett, 513-418-2382.

Seven Mile Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Thurs. 8 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Jeff Burton, 513-726-4362.

Wayne County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., West Salem. For more info call Linda Peterson, 330-603-5617.

Western Reserve Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, Willoughby. For more info call Jim Storer, 440-946-8757.

Tallawanda Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Oxford. For more info call Ronald Cox, 513-461-3838.