1st Annual Ice Fishing Showcase

Park Falls, WI (October 4, 2018) – Come to St. Croix Rod’s factory store in Park Falls, Wisconsin on Saturday, November 10th, between 7 am and 5 pm, and you’re guaranteed to handle the hottest new ice rods in the sport.

“In a region where ice fishing is part of anglers’ DNA, we know just how important ice fishing is to everyone from youth anglers to the elder statesmen,” says St. Croix Rod’s Director of Marketing Jesse Simpkins. “For the three to four months of the ice season when water turns hard, people still want to fish…and fish hard… and we cater to that.”

Hence the company’s first annual St. Croix Ice Showcase featuring CROIX CUSTOM ICE rods, which customers who visit Park Falls, Wisconsin, on Saturday, November 10th, will be invited to experience. And, much like a mini trade show, St. Croix has also invited several other companies to attend their inaugural Ice Showcase, including Daiwa, Eskimo, EuroTackle, and others who will be allowing ice anglers to get a close-up look at their reels, shacks, augers, baits, electronics, and much, much more.

“Ultimately, it’s going to be a fun day for consumers to get ready for the impending ice season and really get their hands on the latest and greatest gear to make the most of their time on hardwater,” says Ryan Teach, St. Croix’s Factory Store Manager.

But that’s not all; the Showcase will also be a great opportunity to learn from some of the best anglers on ice like Tony Roach, Joel Nelson, James Lindner and Grant Sorenson. In fact, if you can’t make it to the Ice Showcase in person at Park Falls, you can still catch seminars from the aforementioned anglers on the web via www.LakeLink.com between 2:00 and 3:30 pm CST on the same day!

First and foremost, Tony, Joel, James and Grant will cover St. Croix’s newest and most celebrated rod series in the ice fishing category, CROIX CUSTOM ICE.

“Committed to making the ‘Best Rods on Earth’, these anglers actually worked through six iterations of each model with our Engineering Team to get them where they did exactly what they wanted them to do,” says Jason Brunner, Director of Engineering. “What you’ll find is a series of rods that feature extreme-performance blanks with designs and materials specific to each model. The series incorporates five distinct blank platforms in solid and tubular configurations, depending on the application. 60% are tubular in construction and expertly rolled in Park Falls, Wisconsin. In fact, every Croix Custom Ice rod is handcrafted in Park Falls.”

Speaking of the application, the on-site pro ice anglers will also review their own specific areas of expertise, which will cover the best rod, reel, line and baits to match to each fishing technique. Again, those seminars will be live-streamed between 2:00 and 3:30 pm via www.LakeLink.com.

But, if possible, Teach encourages customers to physically visit the event to take full advantage of sales specials on a variety of St. Croix items and those from visiting, supporting sponsors.

“We are really looking forward to the Ice Showcase as not only a way to show off our 10 new CROIX CUSTOM ICE rods — which include models for techniques ranging from Sight-Bite and Pan Finesse to Outside Eye and Apex Predator — but also as a way to bring passionate ice anglers and St. Croix enthusiasts together in one place to discuss the best ways to prepare for the certainty of hardwater fun,” says Teach.

