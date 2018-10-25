Pennsylvania Outdoor News Calendar – Oct. 26, 2018

Banquets/Fundraisers

Oct. 27: Beads & Bootleggers RMEF Banquet, 5 p.m., Cross Creek Resort, Titusville. For more info call Tammy Mowry, 724-822-7390.

Dec. 7: Bear Hollow WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Sandy Creek Fire Hall, Franklin. For more info call Jeff Superak, 814-428-1534.

Feb. 9, 2019: Harrisburg RMEF Banquet, 5 p.m., Best Western Premier, Harrisburg. For more info call Gene Odato, 717-789-9206.

Feb. 23, 2019: Pocono WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Woodlands Inn, Wilkes-Barre. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

Season Dates

Oct. 29: Black bear archery season opens.

Oct. 29: Elk season opens.

Nov. 3: Black bear archery season closes.

Nov. 3: Turkey season closes in select WMU’s.

Nov. 3: Elk season closes.

Nov. 5: Extended elk season opens.

Nov. 10: Extended elk season closes.

Nov. 10: Archery deer season (antlered/antlerless) closes statewide except WMU’s 2B, 5C & 5D.

Nov. 16: Turkey season (males and females) closes in select WMU’s.

Nov. 17: Black bear season opens.

Nov. 17: Mink & muskrat trapping season opens.

Nov. 21: Black bear season closes.

Nov. 22: Turkey season (males and females) reopens in select WMU’s.

Nov. 24: Pheasant, ruffed grouse, rabbit, & squirrel & season closes.

Nov. 24: Turkey season (males and females) closes in select WMU’s

Nov. 24: Archery deer (antlerless) season closes in WMU’s 2B, 5C, & 5D.

Nov. 26: Deer season (antlered/antlerless) opens in select WMU’s.

Dec. 8: Statewide deer hunting season closes.

Dec. 10: Squirrel, ruffed grouse, rabbit, and pheasant late season reopens.

Dec. 15: Fisher trapping season opens.

Dec. 15: Bobcat trapping season opens in select WMU’s.

Dec. 22: Squirrel, rabbit, ruffed grouse, and pheasant seasons close.

Dec. 26: Deer flintlock season opens.

Dec. 26: Cable restraints season opens for coyotes and foxes.

Dec. 26: Snowshoe hare hunting & beaver trapping seasons opens.

Dec. 26: Archery deer, squirrel, rabbit, and pheasant seasons reopen.

Dec. 26: Fisher trapping season closes.

Archery/Shoot

Now-Oct.: Irwin Sportsmen’s Assoc., 1st & 3rd Tue., 6:30 p.m., Ladies Instr. Pistol Shoot. For more info call Joyce Lichtenfels, 724-863-6940.

Now-Nov. 18: Mountain Top Sportsmen’s Assoc. 1 p.m., Sundays, Club Grounds. For more info call Scott Lidwell, 814-946-9350.

* * *

Irwin Sportsmen’s/Shawn’s Archery. Schedule of events. For more info call Mike McCauley, 724-527-3055.

Now-Oct.: Irwin Sportsmen’s Assoc., 2nd & 4th Thurs., 6:30 p.m., Mens Instr. Pistol Shoot. For more info call John Reed, 724-864-2488.

Now-Oct.: Irwin Sportsmen’s Assoc., 2nd & 4th Thurs., 5 p.m., Pistol Pins Shoot. For more info call Mike McCauley, 724-527-3055.

Now-Oct.: Irwin Sportsmen’s Assoc., NRA Silhouette Shoot, 9 a.m. For more info call Ed Onder, 724-989-6595.

* * *

Herminie & Game Assoc., 219 Cody Rd Herminie PA, 15637. For more info call Bob Hildenbrand, 724-446-9384.

Dec. 30: Traditional.

* * *

Limerick Bowmen, 65 Bragg Road, Schwenks-ville, PA. For more info call 610-287-8850.

1st Sunday: Every Month 3D Shoots 7-noon.

* * *

Falls Township Rifle & Pistol Assoc. Shoots. 354 Newbold Road, Morrisville. For more info call Peter Olivieri, 215-584-0015.

Sundays: 1st Sunday of every month, 7-11 a.m.

* * *

Swatara Archers Schedule of Events. Pine Grove, PA. For more info call 570-345-6254.

3rd Sun. of every month: Archery Shoots, 7-1 p.m.

* * *

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association schedule of Firearms training & other shooting events. 500 Ridge Rd., Lewisberry, PA. For more info, www.shoresportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780.

Sun.: HP Rifle, 9 a.m., 1 Sunday a month.

Tues. : Air Rifle, 6-8 p.m. Starts second Tuesday in September through last Tuesday in July.

** * *

Jefferson Sportsmen’s Assoc. 4707 Sportsman Club Rd, Spring Grove, PA 17362. For more info call 717-229-2608.

Nov. 21: Trap Meat Shoots.

Jan. 5, 2019: Block Shoots, 11 a.m.

Shows

May 4-5, 2019: Lehigh Valley Knife Shows, Sat. 9-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., Charles Chrin Community Center of Palmer Township. For more info call Bill Goodman, 484-241-6176.

Special Events

Oct. 28: Ontelaunee Rod & Gun Club, Fall sportsman Raffle & Block Shoot, noon-4 p.m. For more info call Leonard Parry, 484-560-5659.

Meetings

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For more info call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.

John Harris Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, sons of Italy Lodge #2857, Harrisburg. For more info call Eugene Rosetti, 717-763-9025.

Izaak Walton League of America Greene Co. Chapter meets 3rd Wed. of each month, Greene Co. Hot Rod’s House of Barbecue Restaurant, Waynesburg, 6 p.m. For more info call Ken Dufalla, 724-377-0901.

Red Rock Chapter NWTF meets the 3rd Monday of each month, 7 p.m,. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info call 570-825-9744.

Izaak Walton League of America York Chapter #67 meets every 3rd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. For more info call Don Robertson, 717-873-4171.

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 6 p.m., Farmington. For more info call Corky Johnston, 724-438-0309.

Berks County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 8 p.m., Egelman’s Park, Reading. For more info call Cleon Garl, 610-929-0416.

Lebanon County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 6:30 p.m., Jonestown. For more info call Tracy Longenecker, 717-273-7304.

Blue Mountain Rod & Gun Club, Inc. meets every 3rd Monday night, 7:30 p.m., 105 Rutt Rd, Bangor. Eastern PA. For more info call Bill Goodman, 484-241-6176.

North Central PA Branch QDMA meets every 2nd Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Gander Mountain. For more info call Doug Garrison, 570-658-4646.

Franklin County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Waltonian Meadows, Chambersburg. For more info call Donald Diehl, 717-264-2044.

Lancaster Red Rose Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., Schaefferstown. For mare info call Dean Baker, 717-459-3545.

SE Montg. Cty TU Chapter meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7:30 p.m., Pennypack Visitors Ctr, Huntingdon Valley. For more info call Rich Terry 215-675-1536.

Pittsburgh Downriggers meets 4th Tues. of each month, 7:30 p.m., Coraopolis Sportsmen’s Club. For more info call Jon Brogley, 412-335-1095.

Nock Mafia Bass Club. Meets the 1st Sun. of every month, 6 p.m., Silver Creek Athletic Assoc., Springtown. For more info call Steve Kaczinski, 267-374-3665.

Stony Creek Anglers meet 2nd Tues. of the Month, Norristown Manner-Chor Club, 7:30 p.m. For more info call Bruce Hexter, 610-420-0219.

Yellow Breeches Anglers & Conservation Assoc. General Meeting, 1st Tues of each month, except Dec., 7th. Directors Meeting 3rd Tues. of the month. For more info call 717-843-4311 ext. 117.