DNR names Cynthia Osmundson to lead Nongame Wildlife Program

(Minnesota DNR)

Share this

Facebook

Google+

Linkedin

Twitter

More

The Minnesota DNR has announced that regional wildlife manager Cynthia Osmundson will become the supervisor of the agency’s Nongame Wildlife Program, effective next month. Osmundson will replace the recently retired Carrol Henderson.

The donor-supported DNR Nongame Wildlife Program works to help more than 700 species of Minnesota wildlife thrive. Nongame wildlife are species that are not legally hunted, with a focus on species that are rare, declining or vulnerable to decline.

Minnesota’s Wildlife Action Plan is an important guide for this work, the DNR said in a news release Monday, Oct. 22 announcing the naming of Osmundson to head up the program. The partnership-based, 10-year conservation plan is designed to ensure the long-term health and viability of Minnesota’s wildlife and to enhance opportunities for people to enjoy it, the release said.

Osmundson most recently served as regional wildlife manager in the DNR’s Central Region, where she and her team focused on key priorities affecting the 50,000 acres of wildlife habitat in 23 counties including the Minneapolis/St. Paul metro area, and outreach to diverse communities.

Before that, Osmundson was the statewide forest habitat coordinator in the DNR Wildlife Section. She has also worked as a planner for the Minnesota Forest Resources Council and as an assistant refuge manager in Montana and Wisconsin with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Born and raised in Minnesota, Osmundson earned her bachelor’s degree in zoology from the University of Montana and a master’s degree in wildlife biology from the University of Wyoming. While there, she had opportunities to trap and tag grizzly bears, as well as raft the Colorado River in search of endangered fish and peregrine falcons.

More information about the DNR Nongame Wildlife Program can be found at mndnr.gov/nongame.