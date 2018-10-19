Pennsylvania Fish and Boat has new executive director

HARRISBURG, Pa. — During a special meeting, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission‘s Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to appoint Tim Schaeffer to the role of Executive Director. Schaeffer will assume his duties beginning Nov. 13.

As executive director, Schaeffer will return to the PFBC, where he previously served as Director of Policy and Planning from 2008-2017. Currently, he is deputy secretary for the Office of Water Programs for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. He resides with his family in New Cumberland, Cumberland County.

Schaeffer will replace John Arway, who will retire effective Nov. 3.