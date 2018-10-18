Sibling aggression among loons and cranes

In our observations of nature, we will encounter some things that just seem wrong by our standards. Wisconsin Outdoor News reader Jim Bonneville had one of those experiences in early July.

Bonneville wrote the following “letter to the editor” that was published in a previous issue of WON:

“I watched something this weekend at the lake we camp on by Cumberland. The loon there had two chicks. They were hatched about three weeks ago. Thursday afternoon, July 5 at about 5 p.m. one of the chicks started picking on the other chick right out in front of us in the bay. It literally drove the other chick off. The adults left with the bully.

“We didn’t think about it too much, but the lone chick came swimming by our dock and looked perfectly healthy. We thought the parents would collect their lone chick later or the next day. They didn’t and no one has seen the lone chick since.

“I always thought that loons only had one young. Now I know why. The adults let the chicks decide which one survives. I believe that the loons should get the worst-parent-of-the-year award. There is plenty of baitfish and small bluegills where we camp and they would not have had any problem feeding them both. …

“We came home today, July 8, and the lone chick is gone. This would explain why they only raise one chick. I’m 65 years old and have watched loons much of my life as I grew up in Polk County near many lakes and I always blamed turtles and other predators, but don’t believe that anymore. The most dominant chick gets to live.”

I forwarded Bonneville’s letter to Walter Piper, Ph.D., of Chapman University in Orange, Calif. Piper has researched loons in Wisconsin for many summers. His response follows:

“The behavior the man describes is rather common in loons. Loon eggs hatch asynchronously, and the older chick often beats up its sibling, causing it to fall behind the family, get less food, and ultimately starve or be taken by a predator. While the behavior of the ‘bully’ might sound brutish and savage, it occurs mainly on small lakes, where food is limited. In such circumstances, loon breeding pairs cannot usually find enough food to rear two chicks to fledging age. Sibling rivalry between the chicks allows the family to reduce the brood to one strong chick that will have enough food to survive. I totally agree with the reader that it is difficult to watch, but losing one chick in this unfortunate, violent way allows the parents to at least produce a single chick; one is better than none. (By the way, loons sometimes nest on lakes with so little food that both chicks ultimately die.)

“Just to give more context, there are several reasons why two eggs might lead to only one chick. Sometimes one egg is infertile and does not hatch, sometimes a chick has a developmental flaw that kills it. Often one of two chicks gets taken by a predator or killed by an intruding loon. In our study area, between Rhinelander and Minocqua, we followed 61 pairs of chicks, of which 32 were on lakes larger than 50 acres. Of these pairs, only 10 had two-chick broods, despite an abundant food supply on the lake.

“Food limitation on small lakes is a topic that appears in my loon blog from time to time. It seems pretty clear that the small lakes can be ‘ecological traps.’ That is, areas that seem beneficial for nesting but that end up leading to low breeding success. We do not know yet why loons choose to nest on small lakes, but they might simply do so owing to a shortage of nesting habitat.”

Editor’s note: Check out the loon project that Piper directs at https://loonproject.org.

Clearly, this reproductive strategy is one that has proven most successful in loons and some other birds. Like loons, whooping cranes are slow to reach reproductive age, are long lived, and have a low reproductive rate. They also often lay two eggs that hatch a couple days apart and very seldom fledge two chicks.

Some readers have seen the picture of a common merganser in Minnesota with a string of 60-some young in tow. She had obviously somehow ended up with several broods. We tend to think that’s good; however, lots of babies is the strategy of short-lived species with high mortality, especially among juveniles.

An article by Douglas Bergeson, et. el., From the 2001 North American Crane Workshop, chronicles the following of 22 pairs of whooping cranes at Wood Buffalo National Park in Canada. Each of these pairs hatched two colts. Sixteen of the 44 colts fledged and only two of those were the younger sibling.

While some of those deaths resulted from such things as predation, disease, and exposure, many resulted from head trauma caused by the older sibling. This commonly occurred shortly after the second egg hatched.

They wrote, “Data collected during this study indicate that the smaller (younger) colts serve as an insurance against the larger (older) colt dying, and survival of both colts in a brood is possible when conditions are favorable.”

Though it seems brutal, these parents continue to invest in two eggs with the somewhat increased probability of raising one young for the year.

Our concepts of fairness, mercy, and parental attentiveness can impact our judging of animal parenting. While loons and cranes may appear negligent in allowing a chick to kill its sibling, they are very attentive to the one that survives.