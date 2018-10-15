Infested waters list grows with zebra mussels finds

Several Minnesota waterways have been added to the infested waters list after Zebra mussels were recently confirmed on those waterways, the Minnesota DNR reported Monday, Oct. 15.

On Big Fish Lake in Stearns County, a lake services contractor found adult zebra mussels in two locations in the lake during a routine aquatic invasive species survey. A DNR invasive species specialist confirmed the finding.

Also, the DNR confirmed zebra mussels in additional locations in a chain of lakes across Otter Tail, Grant and Stevens counties. Perkins Lake in Stevens County, Middle Pomme de Terre Lake and North Pomme de Terre Lake in Stevens County, and Pomme de Terre Lake in Grant County will be added to the infested waters list.

All of the lakes are connected and between Barrett Lake, where zebra mussels were confirmed last month, and Ten Mile Lake, where zebra mussels were confirmed last year.

A Grant County sheriff’s deputy contacted the DNR after finding zebra mussels on equipment being removed for the season from Tipsinah Mounds Campground Area at Pomme de Terre Lake. DNR invasive species specialists confirmed adult zebra mussels at several Pomme de Terre locations.

After receiving reports of zebra mussels in Perkins Lake, DNR invasive species specialists found multiple adult zebra mussels on several pieces of equipment. They also found an adult zebra mussel upstream between North Pomme de Terre Lake and Middle Pomme de Terre Lake.

The DNR also has confirmed zebra mussels in Sugar Lake in Wright County after more than a dozen lake property owners reported finding zebra mussels on equipment being removed from the lake for the season.

Wright County staff initially contacted the DNR after finding a zebra mussel attached to a boat. Following that report, 13 lake property owners reported zebra mussels on their docks and boat lifts. DNR invasive species staff found numerous adult zebra mussels in both the north and southeast ends of the lake.