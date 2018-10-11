Minnesota Outdoor News Calendar – Oct. 12, 2018

Site Staff
Banquets/Fundraisers

Oct. 13: Crooked Horn WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Jack & Jim’s Restaurant, Foley. For more info call Wayne Wilson, 320-266-2553.

Oct. 13: North Suburban MDHA Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Banquets of Minnesota, Fridley. For more info call Steve, 612-325-2866.

Oct. 13: Wahoo Valley MDHA, 4:30 p.m., Tiber Lake Lodge, Staples. For more info call Walt Wiese, 218-640-5423.

Oct. 13: Glacial Ridge PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Minnewaska House. For more info call Barry Bartels, 605-999-9802.

Oct. 20: Canby DU Banquet, Schott’s building. For more info call Zach Chappuis, 507-828-6765.

Oct. 20: Bend of the River MDHA Banquet, City Center, Mankato. For more info call Bill Laumann, 507-934-2193.

Oct. 20: Lakes & Pines MDHA Banquet, 5 p.m., Leech Lake Event Center. For more info call Kevin Merten, 218-682-3052.

Oct. 25: DU-North Suburban Chapter Banquet, New Brighton Community Center. For more info call Peter Belsito, 651-242-3889.

Oct. 26: Stewartville Pheasant & Habitat Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Stewartville Sportman Club. For more info call Rick, 507-285-9677.

Oct. 27: Freeborn Ladies DU Banquet, Eagles Club. For more info call Karen Sorenson, 507-373-4931. 

Oct. 27: North Red River Minnesota Deer Hunters Association Banquet, 5:30 p.m., American Legion Club, Stephen. For more info call Kelly Turgeon, 218-988-2567.

Oct. 27: Wadena MDHA Banquet, 5 p.m., Wadena Elks Lodge. For more info call John Edinger, 218-631-1568.

Oct. 27: Agassiz DU Banquet, The Wheel Bar. For more info call Josh Weselka, 218-686-4265.

Oct. 29: Roseau DU Banquet, Gene’s Bar & Grill. For more info call Dave Dirks, 218-689-0675.

Nov. 1: South Central DU Banquet, Gibbon Sportsman’s Club. For more info call Donovan Bentz, 507-381-6951.

Nov. 17: Maidens of the Marshes Ladies DU Banquet, Fergus Falls VFW. For more info call Melissa, 218-589-7787.

Special Events

Fishing for Life Events. For more info call Vaughn Blackburn, 763-308-5434. www.fishingforlife.org

Nov. 12: Muskie Mayhem.

Outdoor Media

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound, Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

Writeoutdoors.com, Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

Outdoornews.com, outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Sportsman’s Journal. Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

Season Dates

Oct. 13: Pheasant season opens.

Oct. 14: Bear season closes.

Oct. 15: Trout C&R season (southeast) closes.

Oct. 18: Camp Ripley first archery deer season (10/18-10/19)

Oct. 18: Special youth deer season (10/18-10/21)

Oct. 20: Fox, badger, opossum and raccoon seasons (north/south) open.

Oct. 20: Early antlerless deer season (10/20-10/21)

Oct. 21: Sandhill crane season closes.

Oct. 27: Mink, muskrat, otter, and beaver seasons open (north and south)

Oct. 27: Camp Ripley second archery deer season (10/27-10/28)

Oct. 28: Fall turkey season closes.

Oct. 31: Crow season closes.

Oct. 31: Stream trout in lakes (summer) season closes.

Nov. 3: Deer firearms season opens.

Nov. 3: Metro area deer season opens.

Nov. 5: Rail, woodcock & snipe seasons close.

Nov. 11: Deer firearms season (200A, 300A) close.

Nov. 15: Darkhouse spearing season opens.

Nov. 17: Deer firearms season (200B) opens.

Nov. 18: Deer firearms season (100A) closes.

Nov. 24: Bobcat, fisher and pine marten seasons open.

Nov. 24: Deer muzzleloader season opens.

Nov. 25: Deer firearms season (300B) closes

Nov. 25: Metro area deer season closes.

Nov. 29: Fisher and pine marten season close.

Nov. 29: Mourning dove season closes.

Nov. 30: Sharp-tailed grouse season closes.

Nov. 30: Flathead catfish season closes.

Shows

Nov. 16-18: Hard Water Ice Fishing Expo, National Sports Center, Blaine. www.HardWaterExpo.com for more info.

Dec. 7-9: Arrowhead Ice Fishing & Winter Show, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Dec. 15-16: Brainerd Gun Show, Sat. 9-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., National Guard Armory. For more info call Russ, 218-845-2530.

* * *

Crocodile Productions, Inc. Gun & Knife Shows. For more info www.CrocodileProductionsInc.com or call 763-754-7140.

Oct. 20-21: Mankato NG Training Ctr.

Nov. 10-11: Hastings Armory

Nov. 24-25: Cambridge AFRC Armory

Dec. 1-2: Sillwater Armory.

Dec. 29-30: Bloomington Armory.

* * *

Minnesota Weapons Collectors Assoc. Schedule. Call 612-721-8976 for more info or tables. Sat. shows 8-5 p.m. & Sun. 9-3 p.m. Adm. $5.

Oct. 27-28: State Fair Coliseum Bldg.

Education/Seminar 

Oct. 13: DNR Hunter Safety, 10 a.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Oct. 14: DNR Hunter Safety, 10 a.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.                              

  * * *

Maplewood Nature Center Schedule of Events. For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

Oct. 13: Wings, Paws & Claws, Fun with ECFE, 10-11:30 a.m.

Oct. 20: Adults vs Kids, Survival of the Fittest, 1-3 p.m.

Oct. 23: Walk When the Moon is Full, 6:30-8 p.m.

Oct. 27: Bruentrup Boo Bash, 1-3 p.m.

Oct. 25: Buckthorn Curb-side Pick-up & Disposal, Reg. by 3 p.m.

Nov. 3: Snakes Alive, 10-11:30 a.m.

Nov. 10: Chickadee Club, Fun with ECFE, 10-11:30 a.m.

Nov. 15: Wonderfall Puppet Show 10:30-11:45 a.m.

Dec. 1: Winter Wisdom, 1-3 p.m.

Dec. 15: Brrrrd-Count, 9:30-11 a.m.

Dec. 18: Holiday Pollinator Felting Craft, 3-4:30 p.m.

Dec. 22: Nature Hangout, 1-3:30 p.m.

Dec. 29: S’more Nature Fun, 1:30-3 p.m.

* * *

Three Rivers Park District, Schedule of Events. For more info call 763-559-6700 or www.threeriversparkdistrict.org

Oct. 12-13: Saw-Shet Owl Banding, 8-11 p.m., Lowry Nature Center.

Oct. 13: Prairie Seed Collection, 10:30-1:30 p.m., Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve.

Oct. 14: Family Archery, 1-3 p.m., Cleary Lake Regional Park.

Oct. 15-17, Nov. 12-14: Closed for Deer Hunting, Eagle Lake Regional Park.

Oct. 16, 20: Prairie Seed Collection, 10:30-1:30 p.m., Crow-Hassan Park Reserve.

Oct. 20: Bird Banding, 9-noon, Lowry Nature Center.

Oct. 26-28: Closed for Deer Hunting. Cleary Lake Regional Park.

Oct. 26-28: Closed for Deer Hunting, Crow-hassen Park Reserve.

Oct. 26-28: Closed for Deer Hunting, Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve.

Oct. 29-31: Closed for Deer Hunting, Fish Lake Regional Park.

Oct. 29-31: Closed for Deer Hunting, Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Nov. 5-7: Closed for Deer Hunting, Gale Woods Farm.

Nov. 5-7: Closed for Deer Hunting, French Regional Park.

Nov. 5-7: Closed for Deer Hunting, Spring Lake Regional Park.

Nov. 9-11: Closed for Deer Hunting, Baker Park Reserve.

Nov. 10-11: Shotgun Deer Hunt, Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Nov. 23-25: Shotgun Deer Hunt, Lake Rebecca Park.

Dec. 14-16: Closed for Deer Hunting, Lake Rebecca Park Reserve.

                 * * *

Bills Gun Shop & Range, Hunting Seminars. 6:30-9 p.m. www.billsgs.com for more info.

Oct. 17: Hunting whitetails 101.

Shooting/Archery

Monticello Rod and Gun Club, 1821 West River Street, Monticello, MN. For more info call Dan, 952-334-8658. 

Tues.: 6 p.m., 3 Gun, Till Labor Day.

Wed.: 5:30 p.m., Trap, Till Labor Day

Thurs.: 6 p.m., Defensive pistol & carbine. Till Labor Day.

Oct. 13-14, 20-21, 27-28: Public Rifle Sight-in, 9-4 p.m.

* * *

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc, 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Every Tues. Starting May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m.

* * *

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club, 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152.

Thurs.: Non competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 p.m.

* * *

Hibbing Trap Club, 3927 Marksmanship Rd, Hibbing, MN. For more info call Jodi Olson, 218-966-7817.

Now-Mid Sept.: Mon. & Wed., 4 p.m. til dusk.

Tournaments/Contests

Oct. 27: Redwood County PF Youth Pheasant Hunt, 8 a.m., Milroy City Hall. For more info call Jim thalacker, 507-530-0554.

Meetings

Wapashaw Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Club Wabasha. For more info call Eleanor Groby, 651-565-2380.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club South meets Gander Mountain, Lakeville, 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Fur Fin and Feather Club meets every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call Lloyd 763-473-4103.

Central Minnesota Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.cmrcmn.org for more info.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Jaques Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc. Meets the 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club. Meets last Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities meets the 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of The Master. For more info call John Cummins, www.fishersofmenclub.org or 612-670-0707.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club North meets Thorne Bros, Blaine, 4th Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

St. Cloud Fly Anglers Club meets the 3rd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Waite Park Gander Mtn. store. Call Dave Kollmann, 320-252-5906 or Tom Clapp, 320-685-3960.

Austin Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Todd Park, Austin. For more info call Barbara Owens, 507-433-2735.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club East meets at Cabela’s Woodbury, 4th Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club. Meets 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc. Meets the 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

Brown County PF meets the 2nd Tues of every month, 8 p.m., Serviceman’s Club, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Jeremy Berg, 507-240-0096.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club March thru Nov. meets 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc. Meets every 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Lake Superior Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of every month Oct. thru May. 7 p.m., Mr. D’s Bar & Grill. For more info call 218-273-6389.

Brown County PF meets the 2nd Tues of every month, 8 p.m., Serviceman’s Club, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Jeremy Berg, 507-240-0096.

Wright County PF meets 1st Mon. of every month, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Legion, Buffalo. For more info call Mellissa Sandquist, 763-354-4090.

Cass County Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc. Meets the 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club meets the 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

Four Points Retriever Club. Meets on 2nd Tues of each Month. 6 p.m., Latuff Pizzarea, Plymouth. For more info call Terry Strege, 763-682-5624.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club March thru Nov. meets 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc. Meets every 2nd Wed. of the month. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

St. Cloud Fly Anglers Club meets the 3rd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Waite Park Gander Mtn. store. Call Dave Kollmann, 320-252-5906 or Tom Clapp, 320-685-3960.

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Waterfall Inn. For more info call Jeff Young, 218-821-3669.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., Central Square Mall, Grand Rapids. For more info call Marcia Anderson, 218-301-6786.

Four Points Retriever Club. Meets on 2nd Tues of each Month. 6 p.m., Latuff Pizzarea, Plymouth. For more info call Terry Strege, 763-682-5624.

Lake Superior Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of every month Oct. thru May. 7 p.m., Mr. D’s Bar & Grill. For more info call 218-273-6389.

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

Cass County Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

Jaques Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Waterfall Inn. For more info call Jeff Young, 218-821-3669.

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League meets 1st Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc. meets the 3rd Wed. of every month. 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125 meets 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

Wright County PF meets 1st Mon. of every month, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Legion, Buffalo. For more info call Mellissa Sandquist, 763-354-4090.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities meets the 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of The Master. For more info call John Cummins, www.fishersofmenclub.org or 612-670-0707.

Mississippi Longtails PF meets first Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

New London Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

Cass County Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

New London Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club. Meets 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited meets the 1st Thurs of the Month, 7 p.m., Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-7171.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

 PERM

PERM Monthly meeting in Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org

