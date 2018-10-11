Minnesota Outdoor News Calendar – Oct. 12, 2018

Share this

Facebook

Google+

Linkedin

Twitter

More

Banquets/Fundraisers

Oct. 13: Crooked Horn WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Jack & Jim’s Restaurant, Foley. For more info call Wayne Wilson, 320-266-2553.

Oct. 13: North Suburban MDHA Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Banquets of Minnesota, Fridley. For more info call Steve, 612-325-2866.

Oct. 13: Wahoo Valley MDHA, 4:30 p.m., Tiber Lake Lodge, Staples. For more info call Walt Wiese, 218-640-5423.

Oct. 13: Glacial Ridge PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Minnewaska House. For more info call Barry Bartels, 605-999-9802.

Oct. 20: Canby DU Banquet, Schott’s building. For more info call Zach Chappuis, 507-828-6765.

Oct. 20: Bend of the River MDHA Banquet, City Center, Mankato. For more info call Bill Laumann, 507-934-2193.

Oct. 20: Lakes & Pines MDHA Banquet, 5 p.m., Leech Lake Event Center. For more info call Kevin Merten, 218-682-3052.

Oct. 25: DU-North Suburban Chapter Banquet, New Brighton Community Center. For more info call Peter Belsito, 651-242-3889.

Oct. 26: Stewartville Pheasant & Habitat Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Stewartville Sportman Club. For more info call Rick, 507-285-9677.

Oct. 27: Freeborn Ladies DU Banquet, Eagles Club. For more info call Karen Sorenson, 507-373-4931.

Oct. 27: North Red River Minnesota Deer Hunters Association Banquet, 5:30 p.m., American Legion Club, Stephen. For more info call Kelly Turgeon, 218-988-2567.

Oct. 27: Wadena MDHA Banquet, 5 p.m., Wadena Elks Lodge. For more info call John Edinger, 218-631-1568.

Oct. 27: Agassiz DU Banquet, The Wheel Bar. For more info call Josh Weselka, 218-686-4265.

Oct. 29: Roseau DU Banquet, Gene’s Bar & Grill. For more info call Dave Dirks, 218-689-0675.

Nov. 1: South Central DU Banquet, Gibbon Sportsman’s Club. For more info call Donovan Bentz, 507-381-6951.

Nov. 1: South Central DU Banquet, Gibbon Sportsman’s Club. For more info call Donovan Bentz, 507-381-6951.

Nov. 17: Maidens of the Marshes Ladies DU Banquet, Fergus Falls VFW. For more info call Melissa, 218-589-7787.

Special Events

Fishing for Life Events. For more info call Vaughn Blackburn, 763-308-5434. www.fishingforlife.org

Nov. 12: Muskie Mayhem.

Outdoor Media

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound, Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

• Writeoutdoors.com, Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

• Outdoornews.com, outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Sportsman’s Journal. Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

Season Dates

Oct. 13: Pheasant season opens.

Oct. 14: Bear season closes.

Oct. 15: Trout C&R season (southeast) closes.

Oct. 18: Camp Ripley first archery deer season (10/18-10/19)

Oct. 18: Special youth deer season (10/18-10/21)

Oct. 20: Fox, badger, opossum and raccoon seasons (north/south) open.

Oct. 20: Early antlerless deer season (10/20-10/21)

Oct. 21: Sandhill crane season closes.

Oct. 27: Mink, muskrat, otter, and beaver seasons open (north and south)

Oct. 27: Camp Ripley second archery deer season (10/27-10/28)

Oct. 28: Fall turkey season closes.

Oct. 31: Crow season closes.

Oct. 31: Stream trout in lakes (summer) season closes.

Nov. 3: Deer firearms season opens.

Nov. 3: Metro area deer season opens.

Nov. 5: Rail, woodcock & snipe seasons close.

Nov. 11: Deer firearms season (200A, 300A) close.

Nov. 15: Darkhouse spearing season opens.

Nov. 17: Deer firearms season (200B) opens.

Nov. 18: Deer firearms season (100A) closes.

Nov. 24: Bobcat, fisher and pine marten seasons open.

Nov. 24: Deer muzzleloader season opens.

Nov. 25: Deer firearms season (300B) closes

Nov. 25: Metro area deer season closes.

Nov. 29: Fisher and pine marten season close.

Nov. 29: Mourning dove season closes.

Nov. 30: Sharp-tailed grouse season closes.

Nov. 30: Flathead catfish season closes.

Shows

Nov. 16-18: Hard Water Ice Fishing Expo, National Sports Center, Blaine. www.HardWaterExpo.com for more info.

Dec. 7-9: Arrowhead Ice Fishing & Winter Show, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Dec. 15-16: Brainerd Gun Show, Sat. 9-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., National Guard Armory. For more info call Russ, 218-845-2530.

* * *

Crocodile Productions, Inc. Gun & Knife Shows. For more info www.CrocodileProductionsInc.com or call 763-754-7140.

Oct. 20-21: Mankato NG Training Ctr.

Nov. 10-11: Hastings Armory

Nov. 24-25: Cambridge AFRC Armory

Dec. 1-2: Sillwater Armory.

Dec. 29-30: Bloomington Armory.

* * *

Minnesota Weapons Collectors Assoc. Schedule. Call 612-721-8976 for more info or tables. Sat. shows 8-5 p.m. & Sun. 9-3 p.m. Adm. $5.

Oct. 27-28: State Fair Coliseum Bldg.

Education/Seminar

Oct. 13: DNR Hunter Safety, 10 a.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Oct. 14: DNR Hunter Safety, 10 a.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

* * *

Maplewood Nature Center Schedule of Events. For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

Oct. 13: Wings, Paws & Claws, Fun with ECFE, 10-11:30 a.m.

Oct. 20: Adults vs Kids, Survival of the Fittest, 1-3 p.m.

Oct. 23: Walk When the Moon is Full, 6:30-8 p.m.

Oct. 27: Bruentrup Boo Bash, 1-3 p.m.

Oct. 25: Buckthorn Curb-side Pick-up & Disposal, Reg. by 3 p.m.

Nov. 3: Snakes Alive, 10-11:30 a.m.

Nov. 10: Chickadee Club, Fun with ECFE, 10-11:30 a.m.

Nov. 15: Wonderfall Puppet Show 10:30-11:45 a.m.

Dec. 1: Winter Wisdom, 1-3 p.m.

Dec. 15: Brrrrd-Count, 9:30-11 a.m.

Dec. 18: Holiday Pollinator Felting Craft, 3-4:30 p.m.

Dec. 22: Nature Hangout, 1-3:30 p.m.

Dec. 29: S’more Nature Fun, 1:30-3 p.m.

* * *

Three Rivers Park District, Schedule of Events. For more info call 763-559-6700 or www.threeriversparkdistrict.org

Oct. 12-13: Saw-Shet Owl Banding, 8-11 p.m., Lowry Nature Center.

Oct. 13: Prairie Seed Collection, 10:30-1:30 p.m., Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve.

Oct. 14: Family Archery, 1-3 p.m., Cleary Lake Regional Park.

Oct. 15-17, Nov. 12-14: Closed for Deer Hunting, Eagle Lake Regional Park.

Oct. 16, 20: Prairie Seed Collection, 10:30-1:30 p.m., Crow-Hassan Park Reserve.

Oct. 20: Bird Banding, 9-noon, Lowry Nature Center.

Oct. 26-28: Closed for Deer Hunting. Cleary Lake Regional Park.

Oct. 26-28: Closed for Deer Hunting, Crow-hassen Park Reserve.

Oct. 26-28: Closed for Deer Hunting, Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve.

Oct. 29-31: Closed for Deer Hunting, Fish Lake Regional Park.

Oct. 29-31: Closed for Deer Hunting, Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Nov. 5-7: Closed for Deer Hunting, Gale Woods Farm.

Nov. 5-7: Closed for Deer Hunting, French Regional Park.

Nov. 5-7: Closed for Deer Hunting, Spring Lake Regional Park.

Nov. 9-11: Closed for Deer Hunting, Baker Park Reserve.

Nov. 10-11: Shotgun Deer Hunt, Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Nov. 23-25: Shotgun Deer Hunt, Lake Rebecca Park.

Dec. 14-16: Closed for Deer Hunting, Lake Rebecca Park Reserve.

* * *

Bills Gun Shop & Range, Hunting Seminars. 6:30-9 p.m. www.billsgs.com for more info.

Oct. 17: Hunting whitetails 101.

Shooting/Archery

Monticello Rod and Gun Club, 1821 West River Street, Monticello, MN. For more info call Dan, 952-334-8658.

Tues.: 6 p.m., 3 Gun, Till Labor Day.

Wed.: 5:30 p.m., Trap, Till Labor Day

Thurs.: 6 p.m., Defensive pistol & carbine. Till Labor Day.

Oct. 13-14, 20-21, 27-28: Public Rifle Sight-in, 9-4 p.m.

* * *

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc, 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Every Tues. Starting May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m.

* * *

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club, 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152.

Thurs.: Non competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 p.m.

* * *

Hibbing Trap Club, 3927 Marksmanship Rd, Hibbing, MN. For more info call Jodi Olson, 218-966-7817.

Now-Mid Sept.: Mon. & Wed., 4 p.m. til dusk.

Tournaments/Contests

Oct. 27: Redwood County PF Youth Pheasant Hunt, 8 a.m., Milroy City Hall. For more info call Jim thalacker, 507-530-0554.

Meetings

Wapashaw Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Club Wabasha. For more info call Eleanor Groby, 651-565-2380.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club South meets Gander Mountain, Lakeville, 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Fur Fin and Feather Club meets every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call Lloyd 763-473-4103.

Central Minnesota Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.cmrcmn.org for more info.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Jaques Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc. Meets the 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club. Meets last Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities meets the 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of The Master. For more info call John Cummins, www.fishersofmenclub.org or 612-670-0707.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club North meets Thorne Bros, Blaine, 4th Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

St. Cloud Fly Anglers Club meets the 3rd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Waite Park Gander Mtn. store. Call Dave Kollmann, 320-252-5906 or Tom Clapp, 320-685-3960.

Austin Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Todd Park, Austin. For more info call Barbara Owens, 507-433-2735.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club East meets at Cabela’s Woodbury, 4th Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club. Meets 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc. Meets the 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

Brown County PF meets the 2nd Tues of every month, 8 p.m., Serviceman’s Club, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Jeremy Berg, 507-240-0096.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club March thru Nov. meets 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc. Meets every 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Lake Superior Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of every month Oct. thru May. 7 p.m., Mr. D’s Bar & Grill. For more info call 218-273-6389.

Brown County PF meets the 2nd Tues of every month, 8 p.m., Serviceman’s Club, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Jeremy Berg, 507-240-0096.

Wright County PF meets 1st Mon. of every month, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Legion, Buffalo. For more info call Mellissa Sandquist, 763-354-4090.

Cass County Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc. Meets the 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club meets the 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

Four Points Retriever Club. Meets on 2nd Tues of each Month. 6 p.m., Latuff Pizzarea, Plymouth. For more info call Terry Strege, 763-682-5624.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club March thru Nov. meets 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc. Meets every 2nd Wed. of the month. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

St. Cloud Fly Anglers Club meets the 3rd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Waite Park Gander Mtn. store. Call Dave Kollmann, 320-252-5906 or Tom Clapp, 320-685-3960.

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Waterfall Inn. For more info call Jeff Young, 218-821-3669.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., Central Square Mall, Grand Rapids. For more info call Marcia Anderson, 218-301-6786.

Four Points Retriever Club. Meets on 2nd Tues of each Month. 6 p.m., Latuff Pizzarea, Plymouth. For more info call Terry Strege, 763-682-5624.

Lake Superior Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of every month Oct. thru May. 7 p.m., Mr. D’s Bar & Grill. For more info call 218-273-6389.

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

Cass County Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

Jaques Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Waterfall Inn. For more info call Jeff Young, 218-821-3669.

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League meets 1st Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc. meets the 3rd Wed. of every month. 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125 meets 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

Wright County PF meets 1st Mon. of every month, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Legion, Buffalo. For more info call Mellissa Sandquist, 763-354-4090.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities meets the 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of The Master. For more info call John Cummins, www.fishersofmenclub.org or 612-670-0707.

Mississippi Longtails PF meets first Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

New London Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

Cass County Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

New London Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club. Meets 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited meets the 1st Thurs of the Month, 7 p.m., Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-7171.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

PERM

PERM Monthly meeting in Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org