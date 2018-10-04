New York Outdoor News Calendar – Oct. 5, 2018

Season Dates

Oct. 5: Tautog (blackfish) season opens

Oct. 6: Duck season opens (Northeast and Southeast zones)

Oct. 6: Brant season opens (Western, Northeast, Lake Champlain and Southeast zones)

Oct. 6-8: Youth Deer and Bear Hunt (for 14- and 15-year-olds)

Oct. 10: Crossbow deer and bear season opens (Northern Zone)

Oct. 12: Early bear season closes (portions of Northern Zone)

Oct. 13: Muzzleloader deer and bear season opens (Northern Zone)

Oct. 13: Duck season opens (Lake Champlain Zone)

Oct. 13: Canada goose season opens (Lake Champlain, Western and Western Long Island zones)

Oct. 13-14: Youth Waterfowl Hunt (Western Zone)

Oct. 13-14: Youth Pheasant Hunt (portions of state)

Oct. 14: Fall turkey season closes (Northern Zone)

Oct. 14: Duck season closes (Southeast Zone)

Oct. 19: Muzzleloader deer and bear season closes (Northern Zone)

Oct. 19: Crossbow deer and bear season closes (Northern Zone)

Oct. 19: Archery deer and bear season closes (Northern Zone)

Oct. 20: Northern Zone firearms deer and bear season opens

Oct. 20: Fall turkey season opens (portions of Southern Zone)

Oct. 20: Pheasant season opens (portions of Southern Zone)

Oct. 21: Duck season closes (Lake Champlain Zone)

Oct. 25: Red fox, gray fox, raccoon, skunk, opossum and weasel hunting and trapping seasons open (statewide, except Long Island)

Oct. 25: Bobcat hunting and trapping season opens (portions of state)

Oct. 25: Mink and muskrat trapping season opens (Northern Zone)

Oct. 25: Fisher trapping season opens (portions of state)

Oct. 27: Duck season opens (Western Zone)

Oct. 27: Canada goose season opens (Northeast, West Central, East Central, South and Hudson Valley zones)

Oct. 27-28: Youth Pheasant Hunt (portions of state)

Oct. 28: Duck season closes (Northeast Zone)

Oct. 28: Canada goose season closes (Western Long Island Zone)

Oct. 30: Fisher trapping season closes (portions of state)

Nov. 1: Rabbit, pheasant and squirrel season opens (Long Island)

Nov. 1: Bobwhite quail season opens (Long Island)

Nov. 1: Fisher and marten trapping season opens (portions of Northern Zone)

Nov. 1: Weasel, opossum, skunk, raccoon and fox hunting season opens (Long Island)

Nov. 1: Coyote, weasel, opossum, skunk, raccoon and fox trapping season opens (Long Island)

Nov. 1: Beaver trapping season opens (Northern Zone)

Nov. 1: River otter trapping season opens (Northern Zone)

Nov. 2: Fall turkey season closes (Southern Zone)

Nov. 3: Duck season reopens (Northeast Zone)

Nov. 9: Snipe, Virginia rail and gallinule season closes

Nov. 10: Duck season reopens (Lake Champlain and Southeast zones)

Nov. 10: Mink and muskrat trapping season opens (portions of Southern Zone)

Nov. 10: Beaver trapping season opens (portions of Southern Zone)

Nov. 10: River otter trapping season opens (portions of Southern Zone)

Nov. 10-11: Youth Waterfowl Hunt (Long Island)

Nov. 11: Canada goose season closes (Hudson Valley Zone)

Nov. 14: Canada goose season closes (South Zone)

Nov. 14: Woodcock season closes

Nov. 16: Southern Zone archery/crossbow deer and bear seasons close

Nov. 16: Canada goose season closes (East Central Zone)

Nov. 16: Bobcat hunting and trapping season closes (portions of Southern Zone)

Nov. 17: Southern Zone firearms deer and bear seasons open

Nov. 17: Fall turkey season opens (Long Island)

Nov. 22: Snow goose season opens (Long Island)

Nov. 22-23: Duck and brant season (Long Island)

Nov. 22-23: Canada goose season (Western, Central and Eastern zones)

Nov. 24: Canada goose season reopens (East Central and South zones)

Nov. 25: Mink and muskrat trapping season opens (portions of Southern Zone)

Nov. 25: Beaver trapping season opens (portions of Southern Zone)

Nov. 26: Canada goose closes (West Central Zone)

Nov. 30: Striped bass season closes (north of George Washington Bridge)

Nov. 30: Bass season closes

Nov. 30: Fall turkey season closes (Long Island)

Nov. 30: Muskie season closes

Nov. 30: Hickory shad season closes

Nov. 30: Fisher and marten trapping season closes (portions of Northern Zone)

Dec. 1: Bass season reopens (catch-and-release, artificial lures only)

Shows

Oct. 7: Midstate Arms Collectors & Shooters Club Lisle Gun Show, Lisle Fire Co., Route 79 North, Lisle, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

Oct. 7: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Alexander Fireman’s Rec. Hall. For more info call Bruce Johnston 716-542-9929 or www.nfgshows.com

Oct. 13-14: Southern Tier Outdoor Show, Steuben County Fairgrounds, Bath. For more info go to www.southerntieroutdoorshow.com.

Oct. 13-14: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 9-3, Newstead Fire Hall, Akron. For more info call Bruce Johnston, 716-429-9929 or www.nfgshows.com

Oct. 28: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Antique and Modern Gun Show, American Legion Hall, 22 Grove Place, Babylon, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Carly at 631-241-3299.

Nov. 3-4: Little Valley Volunteer Fire Dept. Sportsmen’s Show, Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 9-3, Cattaraugus county Fair Grounds, Little Valley. For more info call Jim Miller, 716-938-6928.

Nov. 4: Midstate Arms Collectors & Shooters Club Oneonta Gun Show, Holiday Inn, Route 23 Southside, Oneonta, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For info, Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

Nov. 10-11: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 9-3, Springville Fire Hall. For more info call Bruce Johnston, 716-542-9929 or www.nfgshows.com

Dec. 1-2: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 9-3, Clarence Event Center. For more info call Bruce Johnston, 716-542-9929 or www.nfgshows.com.

Banquets/Fundraisers

Feb. 2, 2019: Central New York WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Holiday Inn Syracuse/Liverpool. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

March 9, 2019: Western New York WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Carousel Banquet Facility, Hamburg Fairgrounds. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

Education/Seminars

(DEC has established a website where registration for sportsman education programs can be made online. To find a course near you, go to:

www.register-ed.com/programs/new_york

* * *

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes, 6 p.m., 1st & 3rd Tuesday. For more info call Matthew Musto, 518-456-6383.

* * *

Spider Rybaak’s Free Fishing Classes for Kids

For more info email mmcgrath2@twcny.rr.com or srybaak@yahoo.com

Oct. 13: Lake Neatahwanta, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Shoots

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. For more info call George, 607-692-4843.

Meetings

Central New York Izaak Walton League meets last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. For more info call Mark Matt, 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. For more info call Robin Chernow, 607-849-6718.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. For more info call Lorraine Jackson, 315-536-0539.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. For more info call Arthur Fuhrman, 315-336-2460.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. For more info call Audrey Lewis, 315-853-1066.