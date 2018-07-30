Applications open Aug. 1 for $11 million in Legacy grants

Groups that want to restore, protect or enhance public land or land permanently protected by conservation easements may apply for Conservation Partners Legacy (CPL) grants that help pay for work on Minnesota prairies, forests, wetlands or other habitat for fish and wildlife.

Nonprofit organizations and government entities are eligible to submit applications for traditional and metro grant cycles until 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, on the Minnesota DNR website at mndnr.gov/cpl.

Applicants may request up to $400,000 with a total project cost not exceeding $575,000. Projects also must have a 10 percent match from a source outside a state agency.

In its first nine years of funding, over $52 million has been granted through the CPL program for habitat projects throughout Minnesota. Funding comes from the Outdoor Heritage Fund, which was created after voters approved the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment in 2008.

For fiscal year 2019, the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council recommended allocating $5.5 million for the traditional grant cycle, $2.5 million for the metro grant cycle (for projects located in the seven-county metro area or within the city limits of Duluth, St. Cloud and Rochester) and $3 million for the Expedited Conservation Projects (ECP) grant cycle. The ECP cycle is open continuously through May 2019, or until funds run out, with the first funding round due Sept. 17.

More information about the three grant types may be found at mndnr.gov/cpl. Potential applicants are encouraged to review the request for proposal and the “how to apply” tab on the website, which guides users through the application process.

Questions can be directed to Jessica Lee, CPL grant program coordinator for the DNR, jessica.lee@state.mn.us or 651-259-5233.