New York Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – July 27, 2018

(Editor’s note: A criminal charge is merely an allegation that a defendant has committed a violation of the criminal law, and it is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial, during which it will be the state of New York’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.)

Walleye Challenge

(Fulton County)

On Feb. 24, ECOs Scott Pierce and Jason Hilliard were on patrol at the annual Walleye Challenge Ice Fishing Tournament on the Great Sacandaga Lake in Fulton County when the officers came upon an ice shanty and two fishermen. A small opening in the ice had been dug next to the shanty to form a livewell, and a number of walleye and perch were stored there. Some fish were alive and others were not. Pierce counted 13 walleye in the pool of water, which put the two fishermen over the daily limit of walleye. The fishermen said they were going to release the extra walleye after the tournament. Pierce and Hilliard asked the fishermen to release the five live walleye back to the lake. The fishermen were charged with taking and possessing in excess of the daily limit of walleye.

Bronx scrapyard fire

(Bronx County)

On Feb. 26, ECOs Ryan Kelley and Shane Dobies received a call concerning a large fire at a scrapyard bordering the Harlem River. ECOs and staff from DEC spills response unit responded to the scene of the fire to investigate potential environmental impacts on the surrounding area. The New York City Fire Department had the fire contained and the flames extinguished. After interviewing the scrapyard owner and watching security camera footage, the officers determined that the fire was started by a large spark when metal was being crushed and separated using heavy machinery. The incident was still under investigation and no charges have been levied at this point.

Dog mistaken for coyote

(Tompkins County)

On Feb. 26, ECO Jeffrey Krueger concluded an investigation by charging two coyote hunters with several Environmental Conservation Law violations after New York State Police contacted Krueger regarding a family dog shot by coyote hunters after dark on Feb. 21. The two hunters had been traveling to a hunting location in the town of Groton when one hunter saw what he believed to be the eyes of a coyote in a field and asked the driver to stop. The passenger loaded his rifle with one round, walked to a gated fence, and shot into the field. The driver then went to look for the coyote and pulled into a nearby driveway, where he discovered they had actually shot the resident’s dog. A state trooper responded, conducted initial interviews, and turned the case over to Krueger, who found evidence indicating that shots had been fired within 500 feet of the complainant’s home and that the area was posted property. After determining that the dog, transported to Cornell Animal Hospital the night of the incident, was expected to recover, the ECO contacted the hunters and had them meet him at state police barracks in Dryden. Both hunters were cooperative and provided written statements. The driver, a Cortland resident, was charged with operating an artificial light with an unsecured gun in a motor vehicle. The shooter, also from Cortland, was charged with operating an artificial light with an unsecured gun in a motor vehicle, shooting within 500 feet of a dwelling, and trespassing on posted property. Both were to answer the charges in Dryden Town Court.

Batting cage buck

(Richmond County)

On Feb. 26, ECOs Mary Grose and Taylor Della Rocco received a call that a deer was tangled in a net at Wagner College on Staten Island. The officers arrived and found a young buck entangled in a softball batting cage net. White Buffalo Inc., was contacted for assistance and tranquilized the buck. After the deer was sedated, the ECOs removed the net and the deer was evaluated. Once the sedation wore off, the otherwise healthy buck returned to the woods on the college grounds.

Rescued bald eagle

(Rockland County)

On Feb. 27, ECO Jon Walraven received a call about a possibly injured bald eagle in the hamlet of West Nyack. The eagle did not have any obvious physical wounds but had taken shelter under a tree in a hedge row and would not fly. Walraven contacted a licensed wildlife rehabilitator to assist him in successfully capturing the eagle and transporting it to a veterinarian for further medical diagnosis. The eagle has since responded well to treatment and was to be released once it is at full strength.

Striking oil

(Kings County)

On March 1, ECO Ryan Grogan coordinated a joint auto shop inspection with the New York Police Department’s (NYPD) 94th Precinct, DEC Spills Response Unit, DEC Division of Water, and the NYC Department of Environmental Protection in Kings County. NYPD had received neighborhood complaints for more than a year stating that a company had been disposing of waste oil in the storm drains in front of its shop. The investigation found the claim to be accurate and the facility was issued multiple citations from NYPD, a commissioner’s order from NYC DEP, and 24 criminal NYC summonses from DEC. Among the most egregious violations found were at least five oil spills that not been reported or cleaned, more than 30 waste oil containers maintained in violation of Environmental Conservation Law, one concealed and unregistered 275-gallon waste oil tank leaking oil onto the ground, and evidence showing that oil from the facility had been introduced to the storm drain, which outflows into marine district waters.

ECO honored

(Erie County)

The Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs held its 75th Annual Awards ceremony and banquet in March in West Seneca. The federation, which consists of 46 sportsmen’s clubs, presented ECO Mark Mazurkiewicz with the “Public Servant Award” at this year’s gathering. Mazurkiewicz has been an ECO for 29 years, 25 of which have been in Erie County. The ceremony was attended by more than 200 people. After receiving the award, Mazurkiewicz thanked attendees for their support, remarking that ECOs do their best work when supported by the sporting public. Among those on hand to see Mark receive this high honor were his daughter Jennifer and Region 9’s acting captain, Robert O’Connor.

As advertised on Facebook

(Oneida County)

On March 4, ECOs Jeff Hull and Rob Howe were on patrol in the town of Lee when they observed two snowmobiles crossing in front of them. The first snowmobile had an expired registration sticker, so the officers stopped the snowmobiles. In talking to the owners of both snowmobiles and checking with DMV, the ECOs determined neither was registered or insured. After issuing both riders summonses for operating unregistered and uninsured snowmobiles, the officers went on their way. However, a short while later the ECOs were alerted that the riders had posted a picture of the stop on Facebook. They were pleased with the post, as ECOs cover a large territory and posts like these help spread the word that although the riding season may be nearing its end, officers are still out patrolling.

Hunter’s tip leads to charges

(Tioga County)

On March 4, ECO Brent Wilson was on patrol checking goose hunters looking to fill their bag limits late in the season. Passing a cornfield in the town of Tioga, Wilson observed a group hunting over a flooded field. Wilson checked the hunter’s licenses, guns and geese harvested. One of the hunters provided a tip to the ECO concerning the shooting of a swan earlier in the day. Wilson contacted ECO Stan Winnick to see if he could assist with evidence collection. The two officers then canvassed the area. A resident told the officers his son-in-law was hunting with a friend that morning and that they had shot a snow goose. He provided the name and address. Wilson and Winnick then carefully walked the field and collected a spent shotgun shell. With this information and evidence, the officers tracked down the man, who admitted that he “had made a mistake.” The subject told the ECOs he thought the bird was a snow goose, but when he got home and did some research, he realized it was a tundra swan. The man disposed of the carcass down a dirt road. Also known as a whistling swan, the tundra swan is a protected species for which there is no hunting season. The birds nest in the Arctic and are only found in New York during the winter periods of migration. Wilson and Winnick issued the hunter three summonses for taking a migratory bird out of season, illegally taking a protected species, and unlawful disposal of solid waste.

Caged friends

(Rockland County)

On March 5, ECO Corey Hornicek received a complaint in the village of Sloatsburg regarding a resident and his “pet” gray squirrel. Upon arrival, Hornicek was greeted by a Ramapo police officer who explained that a male subject had been living at the residence and was keeping a gray squirrel in his basement apartment. The subject was cooperative, and Hornicek was surprised to find both a gray squirrel and a house cat in the same cage. He explained to the subject that the gray squirrel is a protected species and that he is not allowed to keep it as a pet. One ticket was issued for possession of a wild animal without a permit, returnable to Sloatsburg Village Court. The squirrel was released back into the wild.

Out of season striped bass

(Westchester County)

While on patrol on March 8, ECO Craig Tompkins spotted three fishermen along the shores of the Hudson River in Peekskill. Striped bass had been running strong, but the season is not open until April 1. Tompkins observed the fishermen for a short period of time from a distance. He watched one of the fishermen catch a striped bass and bury it in a small pile of snow. Two more striped bass were placed underneath the nearby boardwalk a short time later. Tompkins approached the fishermen and asked if they had any luck, to which they responded “no.” After Tompkins retrieved the three fish from their hiding places, one of the fishermen admitted to catching all three fish. The offending fisherman was issued two tickets, one for possession of striped bass out of season and one for possessing over the daily limit of striped bass. Both tickets were returnable to Peekskill City Court.

Solid waste citations

(Tioga County)

On Jan. 13, ECO Brent Wilson received a report of a large amount of garbage dumped along Fisher Settlement Road in the town of Spencer. Wilson located a NYSEG bill in the trash with an address for a residence in Spencer. Using this evidence, the officer determined the resident associated with the NYSEG bill was recently deceased and the house had been taken over by the bank holding the mortgage. Bank officials informed Wilson that they had hired a management company to oversee the property. With this information, Wilson contacted the management company and was told that they had hired a contractor from the Rochester area to clean out the property. From there, the job had been sub-contracted to another Rochester-based individual. After working his way through this chain of contractors and sub-contractors, Wilson contacted the final sub-contractor and obtained a confession. The officer met the individual at the scene on Feb. 17, ordered him to clean up and properly dispose of the waste, and issued the subject a ticket for the unlawful disposal of solid waste.

Illegal solid waste burning

(Rensselaer and Greene counties)

On Feb. 24, ECO Brian Canzeri investigated an illegal burning complaint in the town of Pittstown in Rensselaer County. Canzeri determined that a homeowner had been bringing construction debris back to his house to burn and bury. Unlawful disposal of solid waste and illegal burning charges were issued, as well as an order to clean up the material. Also on Feb. 24, ECOs Anthony Glorioso and Lucas Palmateer responded to a residence in Catskill for a report of debris burning. An investigation revealed that the owner of the residence, also the owner of a painting and carpentry business, was burning a large pile of commercial and demolition debris. The pile included pressure-treated wood, vinyl siding, painted lumber and pieces of furniture. The subject admitted to dumping the material in his yard and was charged with burning of prohibited material and unlawful disposal of solid waste.