New York Outdoor News Calendar – July 27, 2018

Season Dates

Sept. 1: Early Canada goose season opens statewide except Long Island)

Sept. 1: Snipe, rails and gallinules season opens (statewide except Long Island)

Sept. 1: Gray, black and fox squirrel season opens

Sept. 1: Crow season opens

Sept. 4: Early Canada goose season opens (Central and Eastern Long Island zones)

Sept. 8: Early bear season opens (portions of southeastern New York)

Sept. 15: Early archery bear season opens (select units)

Sept. 15: Early firearms bear season opens (portions of Northern Zone)

Sept. 20: Ruffed grouse season opens (Northern Zone)

Sept. 22-23: Youth waterfowl hunt (Northeast and Southeast zones)

Sept. 23: Early bear season closes (portions of southeastern New York)

Sept. 25: Early Canada goose season closes (statewide except Long Island)

Sept. 27: Early archery deer season opens (Northern Zone)

Sept. 29-30: Youth pheasant hunt weekend (portions of state)

Sept. 29-30: Youth waterfowl hunt (Lake Champlain Zone)

Sept. 30: Early Canada goose season closes (Central and Eastern Long Island zones)

Shows

Aug. 10-12: Cattaraugus County Trappers Association Show, Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds, Little Valley, Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 8-5; Sunday, 8-3. For more info call Kevin Parker, 716-474-7251.

Aug. 12: Midstate Arms Collectors & Shooters Club Unadilla Gun Show and Flea Market, Unadilla Rod & Gun Club, Butternut Road, Unadilla, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

Aug. 18-19: Rotary Club of Clayton Gun Show, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. For more info call Tom Neely at 315-767-5643.

Aug. 18-19: Elk Expo, Elk Country Visitor Center, Benezette, Pa. www.elkexpo.com for more info.

Aug. 26: Bog Trotters Rifle & Pistol Club Show, 9-3 p.m., Newell-Faulkner American Legion Post 880, Eden. For more info call Franklin Meyer, 716-982-3086.

Sept. 15-16: New York State Arms Collectors Association Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds, Syracuse, Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 9-3. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).



Sept. 15-16: Batavia Gun and Sportsman Show, Quality Inn & Suites and Palm Island Indoor Waterpark, Batavia. For more information contact Kurt Baumgaertner at 716-430-3133 or via email at KurtAB@protonmail.com.

Sept. 22-23: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 9-3, Hamburg Fairgrounds, Hamburg. For more info call Bruce Johnson, 716-542-9929.

Oct. 7: Midstate Arms Collectors & Shooters Club Lisle Gun Show, Lisle Fire Co., Route 79 North, Lisle, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

Oct. 28: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Antique and Modern Gun Show, American Legion Hall, 22 Grove Place, Babylon, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Carly at 631-241-3299.

Nov. 4: Midstate Arms Collectors & Shooters Club Oneonta Gun Show, Holiday Inn, Route 23 Southside, Oneonta, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For info, Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

Banquets/Fundraisers

Aug. 7: Greene County Women’s League Fundraiser, noon, Coppertree Restaurant, Hunter Mountain. For more info call Rhonda Margiasso, 518-819-1249.

Aug. 18: Central NY Pheasants Forever Sporting Clays Fundraiser, 9:30 a.m., Pathfinder Fish & Game Club, Fulton. For more info call Ed Puglliese, 315-263-6699.

Sept. 15: Southern Tier Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Howard Community Center, Howard. For more info call Dan Cornish, 607-329-2563.

Sept. 28: Tioga County Chapter Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 1371, Owego. For more info call Adam Hall, 607-279-0227.

Education/Seminars

(DEC has established a website where registration for sportsman education programs can be made online. To find a course near you, go to:

www.register-ed.com/programs/new_york

* * *

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes, 6 p.m., 1st & 3rd Tuesday. For more info call Matthew Musto, 518-456-6383.

* * *

Sept. 16: Women and Girls Instructional Rifle and Pistol Shooting Clinic, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Washington Hollow Rod and Gun Club, Pleasant Valley. For more information, contact Jackie Emslie at 914-475-4901 or via email at jslie@earthlink.net.

* * *

Spider Rybaak’s Free Fishing Classes for Kids

For more info email mmcgrath2@twcny.rr.com or srybaak@yahoo.com

July 28: Lake Neatahwanta, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Aug. 11: Minna Anthony Common Nature Center, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (bait and lures), 1:30-3:30 (fly-fishing)

Aug. 25: Oneida Lake Hatchery, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sept. 1: Minna Anthony Common Nature Center, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (bait and lures), 1:30-3:30 (fly-fishing)

Sept. 8: Lake Neatahwanta, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sept. 22: Oneida Lake Hatchery, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Oct. 13: Lake Neatahwanta, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Shoots

Sept. 29-30: Public Fall Shoot, Alabama Hunt Club, Alabama, N.Y. For more info contact Sam DiSalvo at 585-297-7747 or John Szumigala at 716-714-5514.

* * *

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. For more info call George, 607-692-4843.

Archery

Aug. 18: Deerfield Fish & Game Club, 3-D Archery Shoot. For more info call Brian Lange, 315-269-5391.

Sept. 2: Kayaderosseras Fish & Game Club, 3-D Archery Shoot. 8 a.m.-noon. For more info call Jack Holton, 518-587-1321.

Tournaments/Contests

Aug. 3-5: Northern Chautauqua County Conservation Club 14th Annual Walleye Derby, Lake Erie. For more info call Zen Olow at 716-640-2776.

Aug. 25: Innovative Outdoors Walleye Challenge, Dunkirk Harbor, Lake Erie. For more info contact Jim Steel at 716-481-5348 or go online to lakeeriewalleyetournament.com.

Sept. 8: Kids Fishing Derby, sponsored by the Broome County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs and Broome County Parks, Cole Park, Colesville Road, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For kids ages 1-15. For more info contact Bill Holmes at 607-797-6670.

Sept. 29-30: American Bass Association 2018 Championship Tournament, Mayville Lakeside Park, Chautauqua Lake.

Special Events

Aug. 25: Yates County SCOPE Political Education Pig Roast, 3-6 p.m., Firemen’s Field, Penn Yan. For more info call Bill, 585-554-6868.

Sept. 8-9: 9th Annual Gathering of the Tribes Native American Festival, Brown’s Farm, East Greenbush, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more info go to the event’s Facebook page.

Sept. 9: Cortland County Trappers Association Rendezvous, Solon Sportsmen’s Club, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info contact Les Wedge at 607-749-3292 or email toadfish1@hotmail.com.

Sept. 22: National Hunting and Fishing Day Celebration, presented by the United Sportsmen Association of Rockland County, Congers Lake Park, Congers, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Meetings

Central New York Izaak Walton League meets last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Mark Matt, 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer.,Robin Chernow, 607-849-6718.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Lorraine Jackson, 315-536-0539.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info, Arthur Fuhrman, 315-336-2460.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. For more info call Audrey Lewis, 315-853-1066.