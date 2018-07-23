Twin Cities seeing increase in coyote sightings

MINNEAPOLIS — Coyotes encroaching in urban areas of the Twin Cities are likely there to stay, according to animal control experts.

Molly Lunaris, the animal control supervisor in St. Paul, tells Minnesota Public Radio that while the city doesn’t necessarily track coyote sightings, they’ve been receiving more calls about the animals.

The coyotes will likely stay in the area as the city works to clean its water and improve parks, Lunaris said.

“I think it speaks well of our city that wild animals choose to live here. It speaks to the care we’ve put into our environment that it’s a welcoming place for a multitude of species,” Lunaris said.

While Minneapolis Animal Care and Control hasn’t received more calls about coyotes, Director Caroline Hairfield said she wouldn’t be surprised to see an increase in coyotes to accompany the increase in bunnies.

“Their food source is doing really good right now, and one thing that I have learned over the years in my profession, is coyotes will breed and have litters according to what their food source is,” Hairfield said. “So if the food source is really good in the community, then they’ll have more litters.”

The summer is the prime time for coyotes to have puppies, which may also explain the increase in sightings, said Scott Noland, the Forest Lake Area wildlife manager for the Minnesota DNR.

There aren’t any records of coyotes attacking humans in Minnesota, Noland said. Arm-waving or making loud noises will usually scare coyotes away, he said.