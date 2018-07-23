Invasive species alert in Lehigh County

HARRISBURG, Pa. – After confirming the presence of the aquatic invasive species (AIS) known as New Zealand Mudsnail (Potamopyrgus antipodarium) in Little Lehigh Creek, Lehigh County, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is reminding anglers and boaters that cleaning their gear is the easiest, most effective means of preventing its spread to other waters.

PFBC biologists collected Mudsnail specimens this month in Little Lehigh Creek west of Emmaus, PA near the Wildlands Conservancy. New Zealand Mudsnail expert Dr. Edward Levri of Penn State and PFBC Lead AIS Ecologist Bob Morgan confirmed the identity.

New Zealand Mudsnails are very small, measuring less than one-quarter inch, with a relatively long, narrow, spiral shell that is generally brown to almost black in color. Like other aquatic invasive species, they disrupt ecosystems by rapidly multiplying and competing with native species for space and food.

“Based on studies conducted in western U.S. streams, if the population grows quickly, they could become the dominant organisms in the benthic – or bottom dwelling – community, upon which many other species depend for food,” said Morgan, the PFBC’s ecologist who studies aquatic invasive species. “The first known occurrence of the New Zealand Mudsnail on the Atlantic slope of the Eastern U.S. was discovered about five years ago in Spring Creek, Centre County. Whether there is a connection with the infestation in Little Lehigh Creek is unknown at this time, but hopefully future genetic studies will give the answer. The effects of the snail in Atlantic slope streams on higher organisms, such as fish, are not certain at this time.”

New Zealand Mudsnail has spread to Europe, Asia, Australia and North America. They were discovered in the Snake River in Idaho and Wyoming in 1987; in Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River in 1991; and in Lake Erie about 4 miles north of Presque Isle Bay in 2007. Additional populations were found in a small stream near the Niagara River in New York in 2008 and in another Lake Ontario tributary in 2011. New Zealand Mudsnails have recently been found in the Gunpowder River in Maryland and in the Musconetcong River in New Jersey (near Riegelsville, PA) which is a tributary of the Delaware River.

“Spring Creek and Little Lehigh Creek have at least one thing in common – they are both heavily fished streams, with anglers travelling to them from all over,” added Morgan. “Given the presence of the Mudsnail in other areas of the country, it’s not surprising they have been found here. As with many aquatic invasive species, they are nearly impossible to eradicate once established. This is even more difficult with the Mudsnail because it usually takes only one small snail to be able to produce offspring. But we must do our best to slow its spread to other waters.”

— Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission