Minnesota Outdoor News Calendar – July 13, 2018

Banquets/Fundraisers

July 14: Shoot for hope & Banquet, 5 p.m., Tobies, Hinckley. For more info call Beth Kalbow, 763-486-3297.

Aug. 10: McGregor MDHA Banquet, 5 p.m., McGregor Community Center. For more info call Bob Dreger, 218-768-4079.

Aug. 11: Warroad WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Springsteel Resort, Warroad. For more info call Ike Miller, 218-202-0610.

Aug. 16: Metro QF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Tinucci’s. For more info call Thurman Tucker, 612-201-1622.

Aug. 25: Forest Lake DU Banquet, 6 p.m., Vanelli’s by the Lake. For more info call Matthew Polansky, 763-286-6458.

Sept. 8: Isanti County #334 PF Banquet, 4 p.m., Spirit River Community Center, Isanti. For more info call Brenda Lillion, 763-843-9413.

Sept. 13: St. Paul DU Banquet, 5 p.m., Envision Catering, Oakdale. For more info call Walter Rauen, 651-336-7336.

Sept. 14: Morrison County PF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Falls Ballroom, Little Falls. For more info call Scott Luing, 320-360-0437.

Sept. 22: Brichdale WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Birchdale Community Center, Birchdale. For more info call Jay Boomgaarden, 218-556-5001.

Oct. 13: Crooked Horn WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Jack & Jim’s Restaurant, Foley. For more info call Wayne Wilson, 320-266-2553.

Outdoor Media

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound, Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

• Writeoutdoors.com, Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

• Outdoornews.com, outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Sportsman’s Journal. Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

Special Events

July 14: Tree House Sandstone, Shoot for Hope and Banquet. For more info call Beth Kalbow, 763-486-3297.

Aug. 8: Veteran’s Lake, Disabled Military Veterans, 10-4 p.m., Lunch, Fishing, Entertainment. For more info call 763-441-4086.

* * *

Fishing for Life Events. For more info call Vaughn Blackburn, 763-308-5434. www.fishingforlife.org

July 13: Reel Girls Fish Event, Prior Lake.

July 14: Medicine Lake Monster

July 16-20: High C’s Day Camp.

July 30-Aug. 3: High C’s Fishing Camp.

Aug. 3: CAST Anoka County Sheriff’s Dept. Lake George, Andover.

Aug. 4: Lake Marion, Lakeville.

Aug. 6-10: High C’s Fishing Camp, Sand Haven.

Education/Seminar

July 28, 2018: ATV Safety Training Class, 10 a.m., Nicollet Conservation Club, Nicollet. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Aug. 17-19: DNR Hunter Safety, 7 p.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Aug. 19: DNR Hunter Safety, 8-3:30 p.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

* * *

Maplewood Nature Center Schedule of Events. For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

July 18, 25, Aug. 1: Junior Volunteers, 9:30-11:15 a.m.

July 14: Art Hiking Stick & Hike, 10-11:30 p.m.

July 19: Fish Creek Bat Survey, 8:30-10:15 p.m.

July 20, Aug. 20: Phenology Walk, 9-10:30 a.m.

July 21: Tasty Treats from the Bees, 10-11:30 a.m.

July 28: Meet the Animals, 2-3 p.m.

Aug. 2: Trip Through Time, 6-7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4: Dazzling Dragonflies & Damselflies, 10-11 a.m.

Aug. 11: Super Spiders, 10-11:30 a.m.

Aug.18: Magnificent Monarchs, 1-2:30 p.m.

Aug. 25: S’more Fun in the Sun, 1-3 p.m.

* * *

Three Rivers Park District, Schedule of Events. For more info call 763-559-6700 or www.threeriversparkdistrict.org

Now-Aug. 21: Paddling Club, 7-8:30 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

July 13: KidSplash Intro to Stand-up Paddleboarding, 9-11 a.m., Cleary Lake Regional Park.

July 14: KidSplash Intro to Stand-up Paddleboarding, 9-11 a.m., Bryant Lake Regional Park.

July 14: Birding Along the River, 9-noon, Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

July 14: Stand-up Paddleboard, 2-3:30 p.m., Carver Park Reserve.

Season Dates

Aug. 17: Bear baiting season begins.

Sept. 1: Early Canada goose, mourning dove & crow seasons open.

Sept. 1: Bear season opens.

Sept. 1: Rails and snipe season open.

Sept. 9: Smallmouth bass season closes.

Sept. 10: Smallmouth bass C&R season opens.

Sept. 15: Ruffed & sharp-tailed grouse, Hungarian partridge, sandhill crane, rabbit & squirrel seasons open.

Sept. 15: Deer archery season opens.

Sept. 15: Trout season (southeast, C&R) opens.

Sept. 16: Early Canada goose season closes.

Sept. 22: Woodcock season opens.

Sept. 22: Waterfowl season opens(tentative).

Sept. 29: Turkey season (fall) opens.

Sept. 29: Prairie chicken season opens.

Sept. 30: Lake trout (summer, inland waters) and stream trout (summer, in streams, except southeast) seasons close.

Shows

Aug. 10-12, 17-19: Game Fair Armstrong Kennels, Ramsey, Fri. & Sat. 9-6 p.m., Sun. 9-5 p.m., Visit the Outdoor News Booth. www.gamefair.com for more info.

Aug. 23 thru Sept. 3: Outdoor News at Minnesota State Fair. Corner of Judson & Nelson. For more info www.mnstatefair.org

Dec. 15-16: Brainerd Gun Show, Sat. 9-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., National Guard Armory. For more info call Russ, 218-845-2530.

* * *

Crocodile Productions, Inc. Gun & Knife Shows. For more info www.CrocodileProductionsInc.com or call 763-754-7140.

July 28-29: Hastings Armory.

Aug. 4-5: Anoka Ice Arena.

Tournaments/Contests

July 30: Blackfish Classic Tournament, 5:30 a.m., Lord Fletchers, Lake Minnetonka. For more info call Mark Schutz, 763-486-7508.

Aug. 25-26: Fishing for our Heroes, Arrowwood Resort, Darling Lake. www.HeroAtHome.org for more info.

* * *

Upper Mississippi Bass Challenge. For more info call Rick Nemitz, 608-386-2733.

Sept. 8: Fountain City, WI, Pool 5 & 5a, boat landing.

Shooting/Archery

July 21: Rum River RGS early tune-up, 10 a.m., wing’s North, Pine City. For more info call James Govednik, 612-282-2349.

Aug. 4: Family Fun Shoot, 10-3 p.m., South St. Paul Gun Club. For more info call 651-455-7249.

Aug. 25: Turn in Poachers Trap Shoot, 10 a.m., Lakeshore Conservation Club & Hunts Point, Lakeshore. For more info call Dennis Mackedanz, 218-326-8477.

* * *

Menomonie Archery Club, Shoot Schedule, 608 Crestview Ct. Menomonie, WI. For more info call Mike, 715-308-5437.

July 21-22, Aug. 25-26: 3D Shoots.

July 28-29: Traditional Only.

* * *

Bald Eagle Sportsmen’s Association. Schedule of shoots. For more info call Todd Gallaty, 651-373-4204.

Now-July 18: 3D Archery League Outdoors.

Aug. 5, Sept. 2: Archery 3D Courses, 8-2 p.m.

* * *

South Forty Archers, Schedule. Ritter Farm Park, Lakeville. All shoots are 7-2 p.m. For more info call Dave, 612-860-3909.

Aug. 4-5, Sept. 8-9: Reinhart 3D Targets.

* * *

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club, 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152.

Thurs.: Non competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 p.m.

* * *

Hibbing Trap Club, 3927 Marksmanship Rd, Hibbing, MN. For more info call Jodi Olson, 218-966-7817.

Now-Mid Sept.: Mon. & Wed., 4 p.m. til dusk.

* * *

Little Crow Archers Events. For more info call Dennis Winzenburg, 320-212-4715.

Aug. 11-12: West Central Bow Hunter 60, Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center, Spicer.

* * *

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc, 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Every Tues. Starting May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m.

Deep Portage Programs

Schedule for upcoming events at Deep Portage which offers a variety of hunting, fishing and outdoor education programs for adults & youth. For more info or to register 888-280-9908 or 218-682-2325. Or via on the internet at www.deep-portage.org, e-mail: portage@uslink.net

July 8-13, Aug. 5-10, 12-17:Forkhorn I Deer Hunting Camp. Ages 11-16.

July 15-20, July 22-27: Forkhorn II Deer Hunting Camp. Ages 12-16.

July 15-20: Upland Bird Hunting Camp. Ages 12-16.

July 29-Aug. 3: Forkhorn III Deer Hunting Camp. Ages 13-16.

Aug. 5-10: Izaak Walton League Camp. Ages 9-16.

Meetings

Wapashaw Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Club Wabasha. For more info call Eleanor Groby, 651-565-2380.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club South meets Gander Mountain, Lakeville, 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Fur Fin and Feather Club meets every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call Lloyd 763-473-4103.

Central Minnesota Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.cmrcmn.org for more info.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Rapids Archery Club meets the 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited meets the 1st Thurs of the Month, 7 p.m., Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-7171.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club. Meets last Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

LeSueur County PF Chapter 214. Meets the 1st Wed. of the month, Sept.-May, 7:30 p.m., American Legion, Montgomery. For more info call Ken Mader, 507-661-4841.

Austin Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Todd Park, Austin. For more info call Barbara Owens, 507-433-2735.

Jaques Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities meets the 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of The Master. For more info call John Cummins, www.fishersofmenclub.org or 612-670-0707.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club North meets Thorne Bros, Blaine, 4th Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

St. Cloud Fly Anglers Club meets the 3rd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Waite Park Gander Mtn. store. Call Dave Kollmann, 320-252-5906 or Tom Clapp, 320-685-3960.

Austin Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Todd Park, Austin. For more info call Barbara Owens, 507-433-2735.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club East meets at Cabela’s Woodbury, 4th Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club. Meets 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

Brown County PF meets the 2nd Tues of every month, 8 p.m., Serviceman’s Club, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Jeremy Berg, 507-240-0096.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club March thru Nov. meets 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc. Meets every 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Lake Superior Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of every month Oct. thru May. 7 p.m., Mr. D’s Bar & Grill. For more info call 218-273-6389.

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club meets the 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club meets the 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

Cass County Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

New London Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League meets 1st Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

PERM

PERM Monthly meeting in Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org