Minnesota Outdoor News Calendar – July 13, 2018

Site Staff

Banquets/Fundraisers

July 14: Shoot for hope & Banquet, 5 p.m., Tobies, Hinckley. For more info call Beth Kalbow, 763-486-3297.

Aug. 10: McGregor MDHA Banquet, 5 p.m., McGregor Community Center. For more info call Bob Dreger, 218-768-4079.

Aug. 11: Warroad WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Springsteel Resort, Warroad. For more info call Ike Miller, 218-202-0610.

Aug. 16: Metro QF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Tinucci’s. For more info call Thurman Tucker, 612-201-1622.

Aug. 25: Forest Lake DU Banquet, 6 p.m., Vanelli’s by the Lake. For more info call Matthew Polansky, 763-286-6458.

Sept. 8: Isanti County #334 PF Banquet, 4 p.m., Spirit River Community Center, Isanti. For more info call Brenda Lillion, 763-843-9413.

Sept. 13: St. Paul DU Banquet, 5 p.m., Envision Catering, Oakdale. For more info call Walter Rauen,  651-336-7336.

Sept. 14: Morrison County PF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Falls Ballroom, Little Falls. For more info call Scott Luing, 320-360-0437.

Sept. 22: Brichdale WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Birchdale Community Center, Birchdale. For more info call Jay Boomgaarden, 218-556-5001.

Oct. 13: Crooked Horn WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Jack & Jim’s Restaurant, Foley. For more info call Wayne Wilson, 320-266-2553.

Outdoor Media

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound, Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

Writeoutdoors.com, Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

Outdoornews.com, outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Sportsman’s Journal. Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

Special Events

July 14: Tree House Sandstone, Shoot for Hope and Banquet. For more info call Beth Kalbow, 763-486-3297.

Aug. 8: Veteran’s Lake, Disabled Military Veterans, 10-4 p.m., Lunch, Fishing, Entertainment. For more info call 763-441-4086.

* * *

Fishing for Life Events. For more info call Vaughn Blackburn, 763-308-5434. www.fishingforlife.org

July 13: Reel Girls Fish Event, Prior Lake.

July 14: Medicine Lake Monster

July 16-20: High C’s Day Camp.

July 30-Aug. 3: High C’s Fishing Camp.

Aug. 3: CAST Anoka County Sheriff’s Dept. Lake George, Andover.

Aug. 4: Lake Marion, Lakeville.

Aug. 6-10: High C’s Fishing Camp, Sand Haven.

Education/Seminar 

July 28, 2018: ATV Safety Training Class, 10 a.m., Nicollet Conservation Club, Nicollet. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Aug. 17-19: DNR Hunter Safety, 7 p.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Aug. 19: DNR Hunter Safety, 8-3:30 p.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

                                * * *

Maplewood Nature Center Schedule of Events. For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

July 18, 25, Aug. 1: Junior Volunteers, 9:30-11:15 a.m.

July 14: Art Hiking Stick & Hike, 10-11:30 p.m.

July 19: Fish Creek Bat Survey, 8:30-10:15 p.m.

July 20, Aug. 20: Phenology Walk, 9-10:30 a.m.

July 21: Tasty Treats from the Bees, 10-11:30 a.m.

July 28: Meet the Animals, 2-3 p.m.

Aug. 2: Trip Through Time, 6-7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4: Dazzling Dragonflies & Damselflies, 10-11 a.m.

Aug. 11: Super Spiders, 10-11:30 a.m.

Aug.18: Magnificent Monarchs, 1-2:30 p.m.

Aug. 25: S’more Fun in the Sun, 1-3 p.m.

* * *

Three Rivers Park District, Schedule of Events. For more info call 763-559-6700 or www.threeriversparkdistrict.org

Now-Aug. 21: Paddling Club, 7-8:30 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

July 13: KidSplash Intro to Stand-up Paddleboarding, 9-11 a.m., Cleary Lake Regional Park.

July 14: KidSplash Intro to Stand-up Paddleboarding, 9-11 a.m., Bryant Lake Regional Park.

July 14: Birding Along the River, 9-noon, Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

July 14: Stand-up Paddleboard, 2-3:30 p.m., Carver Park Reserve.

Season Dates

Aug. 17: Bear baiting season begins.

Sept. 1: Early Canada goose, mourning dove & crow seasons open.

Sept. 1: Bear season opens.

Sept. 1: Rails and snipe season open.

Sept. 9: Smallmouth bass season closes.

Sept. 10: Smallmouth bass C&R season opens.

Sept. 15: Ruffed & sharp-tailed grouse, Hungarian partridge, sandhill crane, rabbit & squirrel seasons open.

Sept. 15: Deer archery season opens.

Sept. 15: Trout season (southeast, C&R) opens.

Sept. 16: Early Canada goose season closes.

Sept. 22: Woodcock season opens.

Sept. 22: Waterfowl season opens(tentative).

Sept. 29: Turkey season (fall) opens.

Sept. 29: Prairie chicken season opens.

Sept. 30: Lake trout (summer, inland waters) and stream trout (summer, in streams, except southeast) seasons close.

Shows

Aug. 10-12, 17-19: Game Fair Armstrong Kennels, Ramsey, Fri. & Sat. 9-6 p.m., Sun. 9-5 p.m., Visit the Outdoor News Booth. www.gamefair.com for more info.

Aug. 23 thru Sept. 3: Outdoor News at Minnesota State Fair. Corner of Judson & Nelson. For more info www.mnstatefair.org

Dec. 15-16: Brainerd Gun Show, Sat. 9-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., National Guard Armory. For more info call Russ, 218-845-2530.

* * *

Crocodile Productions, Inc. Gun & Knife Shows. For more info www.CrocodileProductionsInc.com or call 763-754-7140.

July 28-29: Hastings Armory.

Aug. 4-5: Anoka Ice Arena.

Tournaments/Contests

July  30: Blackfish Classic Tournament, 5:30 a.m., Lord Fletchers, Lake Minnetonka. For more info call Mark Schutz, 763-486-7508.

Aug. 25-26: Fishing for our Heroes, Arrowwood Resort, Darling Lake. www.HeroAtHome.org for more info.

* * *

Upper Mississippi Bass Challenge. For more info call Rick Nemitz, 608-386-2733.

Sept. 8: Fountain City, WI, Pool 5 & 5a, boat landing.

Shooting/Archery

July 21: Rum River RGS early tune-up, 10 a.m., wing’s North, Pine City. For more info call James Govednik, 612-282-2349.

Aug. 4: Family Fun Shoot, 10-3 p.m., South St. Paul Gun Club. For more info call 651-455-7249.

Aug. 25: Turn in Poachers Trap Shoot, 10 a.m., Lakeshore Conservation Club & Hunts Point, Lakeshore. For more info call Dennis Mackedanz, 218-326-8477.

* * *

Menomonie Archery Club, Shoot Schedule, 608 Crestview Ct. Menomonie, WI. For more info call Mike, 715-308-5437.

July 21-22, Aug. 25-26: 3D Shoots.

July 28-29: Traditional Only.

* * *

Bald Eagle Sportsmen’s Association. Schedule of shoots. For more info call Todd Gallaty, 651-373-4204.

Now-July 18: 3D Archery League Outdoors.

Aug. 5, Sept. 2: Archery 3D Courses, 8-2 p.m.

* * *

South Forty Archers, Schedule. Ritter Farm Park, Lakeville. All shoots are 7-2 p.m. For more info call Dave, 612-860-3909.

Aug. 4-5, Sept. 8-9: Reinhart 3D Targets.

* * *

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club, 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152.

Thurs.: Non competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 p.m.

* * *

Hibbing Trap Club, 3927 Marksmanship Rd, Hibbing, MN. For more info call Jodi Olson, 218-966-7817.

Now-Mid Sept.: Mon. & Wed., 4 p.m. til dusk.

* * *

Little Crow Archers Events. For more info call Dennis Winzenburg, 320-212-4715.

Aug. 11-12: West Central Bow Hunter 60, Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center, Spicer.

* * *

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc, 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Every Tues. Starting May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m.

Deep Portage Programs

Schedule for upcoming events at Deep Portage which offers a variety of hunting, fishing and outdoor education programs for adults & youth. For more info or to register 888-280-9908 or 218-682-2325. Or via on the internet at www.deep-portage.org, e-mail: portage@uslink.net

July 8-13, Aug. 5-10, 12-17:Forkhorn I Deer Hunting Camp. Ages 11-16.

July 15-20, July 22-27: Forkhorn II Deer Hunting Camp. Ages 12-16.

July 15-20: Upland Bird Hunting Camp. Ages 12-16.

July 29-Aug. 3: Forkhorn III Deer Hunting Camp. Ages 13-16.

Aug. 5-10: Izaak Walton League Camp. Ages 9-16.

Meetings

Wapashaw Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Club Wabasha. For more info call Eleanor Groby, 651-565-2380.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club South meets Gander Mountain, Lakeville, 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Fur Fin and Feather Club meets every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call Lloyd 763-473-4103.

Central Minnesota Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.cmrcmn.org for more info.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Rapids Archery Club meets the 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited meets the 1st Thurs of the Month, 7 p.m., Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-7171.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club. Meets last Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

LeSueur County PF Chapter 214. Meets the 1st Wed. of the month, Sept.-May, 7:30 p.m., American Legion, Montgomery. For more info call Ken Mader, 507-661-4841.

Austin Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Todd Park, Austin. For more info call Barbara Owens, 507-433-2735.

Jaques Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc. Meets the 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities meets the 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of The Master. For more info call John Cummins, www.fishersofmenclub.org or 612-670-0707.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club North meets Thorne Bros, Blaine, 4th Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

St. Cloud Fly Anglers Club meets the 3rd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Waite Park Gander Mtn. store. Call Dave Kollmann, 320-252-5906 or Tom Clapp, 320-685-3960.

Austin Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Todd Park, Austin. For more info call Barbara Owens, 507-433-2735.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club East meets at Cabela’s Woodbury, 4th Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club. Meets 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc. Meets the 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

Brown County PF meets the 2nd Tues of every month, 8 p.m., Serviceman’s Club, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Jeremy Berg, 507-240-0096.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club March thru Nov. meets 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc. Meets every 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Lake Superior Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of every month Oct. thru May. 7 p.m., Mr. D’s Bar & Grill. For more info call 218-273-6389.

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club meets the 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club meets the 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

Cass County Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc. Meets the 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

New London Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League meets 1st Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

LeSueur County PF Chapter 214. Meets the 1st Wed. of the month, Sept.-May, 7:30 p.m., American Legion, Montgomery. For more info call Ken Mader, 507-661-4841.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club meets the 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

 PERM

PERM Monthly meeting in Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org

