ICAST Day 2: Shimano reel a new-product highlight [video]

Call it Getting-Down-To-Business Wednesday.

With Super Tuesday – a sort of kickoff for the International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades show (better known as ICAST) – in the books, Wednesday saw the world’s largest sportfishing trade show kick into high gear at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

Outdoor News was in the middle of the action. Highlights from Wednesday morning:

Commander Kirk S. Lippold, U.S. Navy, gave a riveting and inspiring address about leadership during the State of the Industry Breakfast. Lippold was the Commanding Officer of the USS Cole when the ship was attacked and bombed by Al-Qaeda terrorists on Oct. 12, 2000 during a refueling stop in the Yemeni port of Aden, killing 17 U.S. sailors.

A Shimano press conference formally unveiled the Curado DC baitcasting reel, which employs a microprocessor to monitor spool speed to prevent backlash and increase casting distance. It’s arguably one of the biggest new products at this massive international fishing trade show.

New products are a huge to-do at the show, and attendees will vote on the best equipment, with winners announced at a Best of Category Awards Reception on Wednesday evening.

The show runs through Friday. For updates, follow Outdoor News via the web (www.outdoornews.com), Twitter (@OutdoorNews) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/OutdoorNews/).