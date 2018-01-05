DNR Roundtable: hot topics on a frigid Minnesota Friday [video]

Land Tawney and Backcountry Hunters & Anglers are gaining quite a following in these parts – both in social and professional settings.

First, on the eve of the Minnesota DNR Roundtable, Tawney – CEO/President of BHA – helped draw a huge crowd to BHA Pint Night. Sponsored by the Minnesota chapter of BHA, it’s thought that Thursday night’s outing at Unmapped Brewing Company in Minnetonka was the biggest yet for these hugely popular BHA get-togethers/conversation platforms.

Tawney, of Montana, was the keynote speaker Friday during the annual DNR Roundtable at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Minneapolis. And with public lands a hot topic of late, the feel going into this year’s Roundtable was perhaps a bit livelier than in past years. Tawney didn’t disappoint, sprinkling personal stories and historic anecdotes into an energetic 40-minute keynote offering on public lands, conservation and more.

As of Friday afternoon, it was difficult to say if this Roundtable was better attended than previous years. Tawney/BHA seemed to create a certain excitement. So, too, did other hot topics on the agenda for this sunny yet frigid day, including the much-anticipated deer management plan and a chronic wasting disease update.

For more on what was said regarding the deer plan, CWD and in the many other informational Roundtable sessions Friday, see the Jan. 12 issue of Minnesota Outdoor News.