Alaska Fish and Game urges caution as wolf sightings increase in Juneau

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Alaska Department of Fish and Game advised caution for hikers and for dog walkers in Juneau as wolf sightings have increased.

Anecdotal reports of wolf sightings in Juneau have increased this year, but assistant area management biologist Carl Koch cannot be sure whether that’s due to an increase in wolf awareness from encounters posted to social media or a reflection of a population increase in Juneau, the Juneau Empire reported.

“I’d say the anecdotal reports are higher (this year) than they have been,” Koch said Friday. “Based strictly on anecdotal reports, I’d say the (wolf) population is healthy.”

Fish and Game keeps track of wolves in the Juneau area through anecdotal accounts.

Fish and Game does not conduct population studies of wolves in the Juneau area. Harvest reports show three wolves were harvested on Douglas Island last year, while one has been harvested so far this year.