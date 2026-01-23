Friday, January 23rd, 2026
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Friday, January 23rd, 2026

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Letters to the editor

Minnesota’s outdoors scene
needs our kids back afield

A parent recently said to me, “We don’t have time for anything anymore. Every season is another sport, another camp, another commitment.”

That comment stuck with me because it echoes what many parents have told me over the years. One parent even shared how, in his experience with youth sports, certain activities began taking priority over everything else – not because kids loved them more, but because families had already invested so much money that stepping back didn’t feel like an option.

Hockey and dance were early examples. Those weren’t just sports; they were major financial commitments that shaped the entire family’s schedule and budget.

One family we know has a son who eventually signed with an NHL team. When he got his signing bonus, he bought his dad a new truck. He told him, “You wore your truck out taking me to practices and games all those years.”

It was a heartfelt gesture, but it also shows the level of sacrifice families feel obligated to make long before they know whether any of it will pay off.

And now even the outdoors – the place many of us turned to for simplicity – isn’t immune. Several people have told me how fishing, once the most accessible pastime around, has become another high‑cost, high‑pressure pursuit: multiple locators with forward‑facing sonar, spot‑lock trolling motors, specialized tackle, and the vehicle to tow the boat have turned a “fishing boat” into a serious investment. What used to be a quiet day on the water has become yet another arena where gear and competition creep in.

Parents also tell me they feel pressure to keep spending, keep traveling, and keep their kids committed year‑round, sometimes chasing the child’s dream, sometimes chasing their own.

That’s not new, and it’s not going away. But it does feed into a culture where families feel they have to keep up, spend more, and sacrifice more.

Meanwhile, the simple things – the things that used to define childhood – are getting squeezed out: those last crisp days of pheasant season; walking a woods line for squirrels or rabbits; wandering a field with a dog and no real agenda; summer mornings on the lake. These moments have been replaced by “mandatory” camps, weekend tournaments, and off‑season practices that leave no room for anything else.

One grandparent told me, “My own grandsons have so much going on that it’s almost impossible for them to find time to fish with their grandpa” – not because they don’t want to, but because their schedules don’t leave room for unstructured time, family traditions, or just being outdoors for the fun of it.

If we want kids to stick with sports and still grow up with the outdoor traditions so many of us cherish, we need to bring back some balance. Let them rest. Let them wander. Let them fish with their grandparents. Let them be kids again.

Gary Korsgaden

Park Rapids

 

Pictures are worth many words

I received my Outdoor News today and I looked at the pictures of nice deer and realized what a wonderful job Outdoor News has inadvertently done of showing the success of DNR wolf management.

When did the paper last record a picture of a nice buck taken in the northern half of the state of Minnesota?

Frank Weber

Nashwauk

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

PLEASE READ

Accessing Your Full Subscription Just Got Easier. Introducing Single Sign On.

 We’ve simplified things. Now you only need one password to access all your Outdoor News digital content.

Here’s how it works:

  1. Click Continue below.
  2. You’ll be taken to the OutdoorNews.com sign-in screen.
  3. Don’t have an account yet? Create one—it’s quick!
  4. After signing in, click the E-Edition Login button again. When the pop-up appears, just click Continue.
  5. You’ll either:
    1. Land on the e-edition selection screen (you’re in!)
    2. Be sent to a help page if we didn’t detect a subscription.

If you hit the help page, follow the directions so you don’t miss out on any of our great content.

One login. Every edition. Easy.

Let’s get you reading!

Continue...

PLEASE READ

 We’ve simplified things. Now you only need one password to access all your Outdoor News digital content.

Here’s how it works:

• Click Continue below.

• You’ll be taken to the OutdoorNews.com sign-in screen.

• Don’t have an account yet? Create one—it’s quick!

• After signing in, click the E-Edition Login button again. When the pop-up appears, just click Continue. You’ll either:

  1. Land on the e-edition selection screen (you’re in!)
  2. Be sent to a help page if we didn’t detect a subscription.

If you hit the help page, follow the directions so you don’t miss out on any of our great content.

Continue...

GET THE OUTDOOR NEWS DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Sign up for the Outdoor News Weekly Newsletter and get 6 months of FREE access to OutdoorNews.com – packed with hunting, fishing, and conservation news. No Catch.

This offer includes digital access only (not the printed edition)

Email Address(Required)
Password(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?(Required)

Help Shape the Future of OutdoorNews.com!

We know you love the outdoors—now we want to make OutdoorNews.com the ultimate destination for all things hunting, fishing, and conservation.

Take our brief 3 minute survey to share your thoughts, and help us build the best outdoor website on the planet. As a thank you, we’ll send you a special offer!

Together, we can make OutdoorNews.com even better.

Take the Survey

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.