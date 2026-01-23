Letters to the editor

Minnesota’s outdoors scene

needs our kids back afield

A parent recently said to me, “We don’t have time for anything anymore. Every season is another sport, another camp, another commitment.”

That comment stuck with me because it echoes what many parents have told me over the years. One parent even shared how, in his experience with youth sports, certain activities began taking priority over everything else – not because kids loved them more, but because families had already invested so much money that stepping back didn’t feel like an option.

Hockey and dance were early examples. Those weren’t just sports; they were major financial commitments that shaped the entire family’s schedule and budget.

One family we know has a son who eventually signed with an NHL team. When he got his signing bonus, he bought his dad a new truck. He told him, “You wore your truck out taking me to practices and games all those years.”

It was a heartfelt gesture, but it also shows the level of sacrifice families feel obligated to make long before they know whether any of it will pay off.

And now even the outdoors – the place many of us turned to for simplicity – isn’t immune. Several people have told me how fishing, once the most accessible pastime around, has become another high‑cost, high‑pressure pursuit: multiple locators with forward‑facing sonar, spot‑lock trolling motors, specialized tackle, and the vehicle to tow the boat have turned a “fishing boat” into a serious investment. What used to be a quiet day on the water has become yet another arena where gear and competition creep in.

Parents also tell me they feel pressure to keep spending, keep traveling, and keep their kids committed year‑round, sometimes chasing the child’s dream, sometimes chasing their own.

That’s not new, and it’s not going away. But it does feed into a culture where families feel they have to keep up, spend more, and sacrifice more.

Meanwhile, the simple things – the things that used to define childhood – are getting squeezed out: those last crisp days of pheasant season; walking a woods line for squirrels or rabbits; wandering a field with a dog and no real agenda; summer mornings on the lake. These moments have been replaced by “mandatory” camps, weekend tournaments, and off‑season practices that leave no room for anything else.

One grandparent told me, “My own grandsons have so much going on that it’s almost impossible for them to find time to fish with their grandpa” – not because they don’t want to, but because their schedules don’t leave room for unstructured time, family traditions, or just being outdoors for the fun of it.

If we want kids to stick with sports and still grow up with the outdoor traditions so many of us cherish, we need to bring back some balance. Let them rest. Let them wander. Let them fish with their grandparents. Let them be kids again.

Gary Korsgaden

Park Rapids

Pictures are worth many words

I received my Outdoor News today and I looked at the pictures of nice deer and realized what a wonderful job Outdoor News has inadvertently done of showing the success of DNR wolf management.

When did the paper last record a picture of a nice buck taken in the northern half of the state of Minnesota?

Frank Weber

Nashwauk