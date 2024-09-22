Joe Fellegy: Destined for the Hall of Fame? Meet Minnesota’s Cindy Gibbs-Cooper

Cindy Gibbs-Cooper has been seriously, and professionally, fishing the Brainerd lakes area in Minnesota and beyond for about 60 years. Her fishing career dates back to when she was about 5 years old and strong enough to lift and hold a cane pole.

Gibbs-Cooper is an accomplished multi-species angler. And she competes well in money tournaments, often winning from first to 10th place. She fishes many charity and club events, too: Think the Minnesota Teen Challenge, the Nick Adams Classic, Camp Confidence, Fishing Has No Boundaries, the Coops Classic, and more.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here