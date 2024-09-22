Joe Fellegy: Destined for the Hall of Fame? Meet Minnesota’s Cindy Gibbs-Cooper

Cindy Gibbs-Cooper has been seriously, and professionally, fishing the Brainerd lakes area in Minnesota and beyond for about 60 years. Her fishing career dates back to when she was about 5 years old and strong enough to lift and hold a cane pole.
Gibbs-Cooper is an accomplished multi-species angler. And she competes well in money tournaments, often winning from first to 10th place. She fishes many charity and club events, too: Think the Minnesota Teen Challenge, the Nick Adams Classic, Camp Confidence, Fishing Has No Boundaries, the Coops Classic, and more.