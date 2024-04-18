New study refreshes questions about CWD and link to fatal disease in people

I would wager that every deer hunter or reader of Outdoor News has heard of chronic wasting disease (CWD). Two obvious concerns about this always fatal disease in deer and elk are: 1) Will it drastically reduce deer numbers? And 2) Can humans get a similar disease from eating infected venison?

Mass media reports this week placed new scrutiny on the worrisome Question No. 2. A scientific paper in the journal Neurology was published on April 9, 2024 by Jonathan Trout and colleagues entitled, “Two Hunters from the Same Lodge Afflicted with Sporadic CJD: Is Chronic Wasting Disease to Blame?”

