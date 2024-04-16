Illinois youth turkey hunters set new harvest record during 2024 season

Illinois youth turkey hunters harvested 2,006 birds during the 2024 youth turkey season, breaking the previous harvest record of 1,733 set in 2020.

The dates for this year’s season were March 30-31 and April 6-7. A total of 6,001 youth turkey permits were issued this year, compared to 5,283 in 2023. In 2023, a total of 1,297 turkeys were taken.

The top five counties for harvest during this year’s youth season were Randolph, 71; Fayette, 66; Jefferson, 63; Marion, 62; and Pike, 54. A preliminary total of 160 wild turkeys, or 8% of this year’s harvest, were taken on public land.

Read more about the record harvest in the May 3 edition of Illinois Outdoor News.