Tuesday, April 16th, 2024
Illinois youth turkey hunters set new harvest record during 2024 season

Jase Corley, 10, of Saint Jacob, Ill., shot his first turkey the opening morning of the 2024 youth spring turkey season in Illinois. The turkey was taken in Bond County. (Contributed photo)

Illinois youth turkey hunters harvested  2,006 birds during the 2024 youth turkey season, breaking the previous harvest record of 1,733 set in 2020.

The dates for this year’s season were March 30-31 and April 6-7. A total of 6,001 youth turkey permits were issued this year, compared to 5,283 in 2023. In 2023, a total of 1,297 turkeys were taken.

MORE TURKEY COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Missouri turkey hunt changes made official

The .410 is the little turkey gun that could

How to ensure a happy first-time hunter this turkey season

The top five counties for harvest during this year’s youth season were Randolph, 71; Fayette, 66; Jefferson, 63; Marion, 62; and Pike, 54. A preliminary total of 160 wild turkeys, or 8% of this year’s harvest, were taken on public land.

Read more about the record harvest in the May 3 edition of Illinois Outdoor News.

Related Articles

Illinois’ Outdoor Calendar

Staff Report April 16, 2024

A look at upcoming outdoors-related events from across Illinois published in the April 19, 2024, edition of Illinois Outdoor News.

What outdoor activities interest you?