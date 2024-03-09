Episode 478 – Minnesota DNR unveils its new state record fish program, migration update with Stan Tekiela, lake sturgeon in court

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota DNR unveiled its new state records fish program last week, and this week’s Outdoor News Radio devotes ample time to breaking it down. Specifically, what does it mean for historic records like Leroy Chiovitte’s big walleye that has been arguably Minnesota’s most legendary fish since 1979? Mandy Erickson from the DNR explains the […]