Fifth annual Camp Autumn Ice Fishing Tournament near Sutherland, Iowa, set for Feb. 10

The fifth annual Camp Autumn Ice Fishing Tournament & Fundraiser is just around the corner with the event taking place at Camp Autumn’s 30-acre private lake near Sutherland, Iowa, on Feb. 10 with registration between 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The tournament runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch and awarding of prizes will take place following the tournament. Hosted by Seasons Center for Behavioral Health and Camp Autumn, this free event is open to the public. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required.