With bass seasons on the horizon around the Northeast, host Dan Ladd welcomes Justin Hausner, from New York Kayak Bass Fishing (NYKBF). Topics include the growing popularity of the sport and NYKBF’s 2023 schedule, which culminates with a unique invitational tournament involving other New York-based KBF trails. Finally, Justin and Dan talk about how easy it is to get involved in kayak fishing, but just how challenging a tournament can be.
Episode 22 – New York Kayak Bass Fishing
