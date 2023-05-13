Record 137,649 apply for bear harvest tags in Wisconsin

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The DNR will issue a total of 12,760 bear harvest tags for this fall, up 4.9% from last season. A record 137,649 hunters applied in December, with 105,748 applying for preference point only and 31,901 applying for a bear license. Hunters registered 4,110 bears last fall. The DNR set a harvest quota of 4,575 bears for this fall from a population estimated to be 25,400 animals.