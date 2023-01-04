Lunkers Unlimited 47th annual fisheree and meat raffle coming up Jan. 21 on Pewaukee Lake

Lunkers Unlimited-Wisconsin helps with several youth fishing clinics throughout the year, including those with the Make A Wish Foundation and The Milwaukee Children's Hospital. (Contributed photo)

Lunkers Unlimited will look to have “safe” ice to allow fishing and fun this year at its 47th annual fisheree and meat raffle on Pewaukee Lake Jan. 21, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Curly’s Waterfront Sports Pub and Grill at W272 N2696, Lakeview Blvd., in Pewaukee.

Jay Strande, of Muskego, has been a Lunkers Unlimited member for years and emcees the event and helps promote it.

“It’s really our one big event that helps fund the club for the year,” Strande said. “We also donate to the Make a Wish Foundation and the Milwaukee Children’s Hospital and sponsor youth events over the summer. It’s just a really good time and there are some great prizes, too.”

There will be $50 cash prizes for every fish species and first prize takes home $500, while second prize is $200, and third prize is $100.

“The drawing for the meat freezer will be at 4:15 p.m.,” Strande said. “And there are hourly door prizes and special raffles all day long.”

The meat freezer will contain pork loins, Angus prime rub, New York strips, and beef tenderloin.

There will also be drawings for 40-plus raffles and additional prizes starting at 10 a.m.

The fish species up for prizes include bass, northern pike, walleyes, perch, bluegills, and crappies.

For more information go to lunkersunlimitedwi.com.