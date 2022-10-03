Great Outdoors, Meet the Great Indoors.

Built to tame the trails as the most off-road-ready Silverado ever created, ZR2 takes strength and capability to new heights. Designed with a package of exterior and chassis enhancements for maximum off-road performance.

But that’s just the beginning. Because wherever the off-road takes you, you’ll get a front-row seat to all the action from the comfort of an interior designed exclusively for ZR2. Starting with special Graystone Leather-Appointed Front Seating with Jet Black Accents and Strike Yellow Accent Stitching.

The spacious cabin includes a standard 13.4-inch diagonal infotainment touch-screen and 12.3-inch diagonal reconfigurable Driver Information Center. A centerpiece that provides bold, panoramic views of important vehicle details and your personalized infotainment settings. There are plenty of smart and convenient storage solutions for your things, so they stay in place while you take on the wild.

Silverado ZR2 also offers loads of advanced tech to keep you confident, in control and fully connected. Like 8 available cameras with up to 14 views to help you keep an eye on what you’re towing and nearly everything that surrounds you. There’s wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android AutoTM compatibility.

And for your listening pleasure: a Bose premium audio system with stainless steel speaker grilles.

Inside you’ll also find the tools to help you stay safe. Because every ZR2 comes with standard Chevy Safety Assist,a package of six advanced safety and driver assistance features designed to help give you added confidence every time you get in your truck.

The first-ever ZR2 can help get you there — wherever “there” is. Not only with scores of features to conquer the great outdoors but with an interior for the driver who appreciates the great indoors too. Stop by your Chevy Dealer today and experience the next chapter of off-roading.

Chevy Safety Assist includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, IntelliBeam and Following Distance Indicator. Safety or driver assistance features are no substitute for the driver’s responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner. Read the vehicle Owner’s Manual for important feature limitations and information.