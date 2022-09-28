Pennsylvania Game Commission’s stance on deer urine, CWD baffling

Pennsylvania Game commissioners discussed the outdoors of Pennsylvania during a recent meeting.

One of the topics they covered — and eventually voted upon — was the statewide use of commercially produced urine-based deer attractants. The board discussed final adoption of a measure that would legally discontinue the use of this type of attractant because of the possibility it contains CWD prions, that could be passed to wild deer and elk.

The vote ended in a tie, with commissioners Mitrick, Fredericks, Foradora and Pride voting to advance the measure. Commissioners Schnepp-Giger, DiMarco, Knick Jr. and Sankey voted “no.” Commissioner Schwalm was absent. Commissioner Knick Jr. mentioned that the proposal could be brought up at a future time.

This vote means that the usage of deer urine is still allowed when hunting whitetails across Pennsylvania.

Strangely enough, the Game Commission’s press release about the vote mentioned that there exists evidence commercially produced deer urine may well contain CWD prions. The news release also stated that the prions in commercial urines, and their ability to spread to the wild deer and elk of Pennsylvania, is less clear.

To that statement, I say, “huh?”

If it has been established that CWD prions may well be in urine-based attractants, and able to infect deer and elk coming in contact with this urine, causing a CWD infection that will result in their demise, I say why didn’t the commissioners ban deer urine products?

Please read the following statement by William McKinley, deer program coordinator for the Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Commission. “CWD is highly transmissible to deer through saliva, feces, urine and a contaminated environment,” he said. “The amount of positive material needed to infect deer 100% of the time is the size of a very fine grain of sand.”

Now, I understand that the market for commercially produced deer urine is large. I’m also familiar with the advertising campaign that assures anyone purchasing deer-urine products that those products will be totally free of any CWD prions. But with regard to Mckinley’s statement above, I question how it is possible that out all the sources of deer urine these companies utilize are safe.

How can they be absolutely certain that somewhere along the long line of processing their products, that something as small as a CWD prion has not escaped observation, and is not stored in a bottle that may be headed to a spot in the wilderness, potentially infecting susceptible deer and elk?

I don’t understand how these four commissioners could vote against this proposal that provides a safeguard against sickening and eventually killing deer or elk in our state.

I’m also skeptical of claims made by any company whose main purpose is to make money, rather than protect deer and elk.

I hope these four commissioners reconsider changing their votes, to reduce the risk.