Spring gobbler season becoming more challenging in Pennsylvania

(Photo by Bob Drieslein)

Later this week I’ll be heading to my camp in Tioga County for my annual extended excursion to both fish for trout in the smaller and larger streams the area is famous for, and to hunt the elusive male wild turkey against a backdrop of the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon.

I’ve already packed just about everything I can think of that I’ll be needing. Fishing gear was already primed because trout season has now been open for a few weeks, and all of the hardware, gadgets, tackle and assorted odds and ends trout angling demands, is sitting in a nice pile, ready to load, in a corner of the garage.

Most of my hunting gear is already stuffed into huge plastic garbage bags. Before I depart, I’ll double-check a written list of items I usually scribble down to avoid that awful mid-trip brain bomb of, “Damn, I forgot-whatever.”

I have mainly to deal with the problem of fighting the high volume of eagerness to go north, and begin a respite I relish.

Thoughts of rising fish in cool waters — feasting on a surplus of freshly emerging aquatic insects I can match with the counterfeit I have tied to my line — is always a favorite springtime notion.

But truthfully, the booming gobble of a big tom turkey along a nearby sidehill on a clear and cool Tioga County morning during that first week of the season, is dominating my thoughts.

But hunting wild turkeys — at least in Pennsylvania during current times — has become more difficult.

It was never easy to take a tom turkey during the spring season. Turkeys aren’t dumb, just the opposite. They are equipped with fantastic senses of sight and hearing, plus blessed with a high amount of caution in any circumstance while living in the wild. Hunting them has always been a challenging task.

According to dedicated turkey hunting friends I speak with, hunting springtime gobblers is even harder nowadays because of the proliferation of predators, which has decreased turkey numbers. And as a result, there has been a change in the springtime rituals of wild turkeys due to that increase of predators.

Egg eaters such as possums, raccoons, skunks and even some bird species have always been known to diminish turkey numbers when raiding nests. Bobcats, fishers and foxes, being larger predators, can feed on both nests and the turkeys themselves. But the hunters I speak with believe the increase in coyote populations is the major reason turkey hunting has changed in both spring and fall.

As perhaps the number one predator in terms of both abundance and intelligence in North America, coyotes certainly have seemed to be the major factor in the decline of the overall wild turkey population. Their increase seems to have paralleled the wild turkey decrease.

These serious wild turkey hunters also insist that increased coyote numbers — and how the canines are attracted to the calls of wild turkeys — has changed the actual calling of the birds themselves.

They mention that gobbling, both on the roost and on the ground, has declined. The back and forth talk between live birds has also decreased. All it takes is a few encounters with coyotes when the birds are doing their “turkey talk,” and eventually the birds that survive both alter the volume and frequency of their preferred sounds.

This, of course, makes locating birds more difficult and adds to their shyness. A shy and hushed bird that has an experience with a coyote may often appear silently to a calling hunter, who is surprised enough that the bird is spooked away.

There are probably other factors that have changed spring gobbler hunting, but it seems that most hunters in the know blame coyotes for increasing the challenge.

Regardless, there seems to be little that can be done to change this imbalance of predator to prey. Perfect habitat for turkeys can help hide nesting birds, and that may increase numbers, but the coyote is here to stay.

Just the same, I’ll be out before the sun rises come Saturday, hoping I can fool a tom. And if that doesn’t happen, a morning sunrise in the huge expanse of the Tioga State Forest is a reward in itself.