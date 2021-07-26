Ohio Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – July 30, 2021

Division of Wildlife

Central Ohio – Wildlife District 1

State wildlife officers Chad Grote and Antoinette Jolliff, assigned to Marion and Licking counties respectively, observed two men fishing at Delaware Wildlife Area while working a litter enforcement project. One of the men picked up a can and tossed it to the side. The officers then observed the man pack up and leave without the can and other items. The officers met him at his vehicle and asked about the trash. The man could not produce any of the cans or the bait container with which he was seen. The officers then found the cans and container in the weeds near his fishing location. The man was issued a summons for state property litter and was found guilty in Delaware Municipal Court. He paid $214 in fines and court costs. Illegal dumping and littering on our public lands is a problem that Ohio wildlife officers work hard to address. If you witness littering on public land, contact local law enforcement authorities or report anonymously at 1-800-POACHER (1-800-762-2437).

In April, state wildlife officer supervisor Dave Warner and state wildlife officer Adam Smith, assigned to Logan County, documented a location where corn was spread as bait in a field prior to the start of the spring wild turkey hunting season. It is illegal in Ohio to hunt or take wild turkeys with the aid or use of bait. The officers later contacted two people who were turkey hunting over the baited area. Both hunters were found guilty in Bellefontaine Municipal Court and paid $320 in fines and court costs.

Northwest Ohio – Wildlife District 2

In June, state wildlife officer Ethan Bingham, assigned to Williams County, participated in the Park with Police event at the Imagination Station Park in Bryan. The event was hosted by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, and children from the area had the opportunity to interact with many different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement agencies attending included police departments from Bryan, Edgerton, Montpelier, and Pioneer, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Williams County Sheriff’s Office. Activities included a dunk tank, obstacle course, basketball, and a wildlife rehabilitation presentation from Nature’s Nursery. The event was well attended by the community, and the Ohio Division of Wildlife always appreciates the opportunity to teach the community about the importance of our wildlife.

During the 2020 white-tailed deer gun hunting season, state wildlife investigators Brian Bury and Kevin Good, assigned to the Lake Erie Unit, observed a group of hunters in Wood County conducting a deer drive. Two hunters were driving separate vehicles on the public roadway and influencing the movement of the deer toward other hunters. The two vehicles were driving fast and honking their horns to push the deer. Both vehicles were stopped by state wildlife officers Eric VonAlmen, assigned to Wood County, and Charles McMullen, assigned to Sandusky County. The drivers were each issued a summons for hunting with the aid of a motor vehicle. Additionally, it was discovered that one of the other hunters harvested a deer the day prior. This deer was already processed and had not been game checked. He received a summons for failure to game check the deer by noon the day following harvest. Both hunters received one year probation, 10 days of jail suspended, and more than $400 in fines and court costs.

Northeast Ohio – Wildlife District 3

During the 2020 white-tailed deer gun hunting season, state wildlife officer Nick Turner, assigned to Harrison County, received a Turn In a Poacher (TIP) report from a hunter in Carroll County who witnessed someone shoot at a deer from the road. The hunter provided officer Turner with a vehicle description as well as a license plate number. Officer Turner responded to the area and noticed the vehicle parked along a tree line. Officer Turner then contacted a group of hunters, one of whom was the owner of the truck. There was a buck in the back of the vehicle with a tag attached, and the tag belonged to the wife of one of hunters. However, she was not present. After a short conversation, one of the hunters admitted to shooting the deer from the road and without permission from the landowner. Officer Turner issued several summonses and the individual paid more than $700 in fines and costs. Additionally, the muzzleloader used to harvest the buck was forfeited. Call the TIP hotline at 1-800-POACHER (1-800-762-2437) to report wildlife crimes.

State wildlife officers Aaron Brown, Jeremy Carter, and Zach Hillman, assigned to Wayne, Holmes, and Cuyahoga counties respectively, were working a litter project in Ashland County. Officer Carter observed an angler in possession of multiple glass bottles and other cups. Later, the same individual left the area after tucking the bottles and cups into the rocky shoreline. Officers contacted the individual as he was leaving the parking lot. When contacted, the man admitted to leaving behind his litter. A misdemeanor summons was issued for a stream litter violation. He was found guilty and paid $137 in fines and court costs. Illegal dumping and littering on our public lands is a problem that Ohio wildlife officers work hard to address. If you witness littering on public land, contact local law enforcement authorities or report anonymously at 1-800-POACHER (1-800-762-2437).

Southeast Ohio – Wildlife District 4

In April, state wildlife officer Logan Ambrister, assigned to Belmont County, received a call from a concerned hunter who reported an individual illegally hunting wild turkeys with a rifle on Egypt Valley Wildlife Area. Officer Ambrister responded to the area but was unable to locate the individual. In May, officer Ambrister received a separate report of an individual illegally placing bait on Egypt Valley Wildlife Area. Officer Ambrister contacted the individual, who eventually admitted to putting out several bags of corn and confirmed the location of the bait site. Further investigation revealed this was the same hunter who was illegally hunting with a rifle in April. The individual had not purchased a spring wild turkey permit. The individual appeared in Belmont County Court and was found guilty of baiting on public land and for hunting turkeys without a valid spring turkey permit. The information provided by the public was essential for putting this case together. If you witness a wildlife crime on public land you can report it at 1-800-POACHER (1-800-762-2437).