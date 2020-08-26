Grilled Elk Burgers with Blue Cheese-Chive Butter and French Fried Onion Topping

A feast for the eyes, and the taste buds, this elk burger is crowned with crispy homemade onion straws that balance the creamy infusion of blue-cheese butter added during the last minutes of grilling. You can add some crisp Romaine lettuce and mayo to the bun, or season your burger with a pepper-blend just before grilling if you prefer. Note that a Montreal-style blend is not recommended on this burger, as the coriander and dill in that seasoning mix doesn’t balance well with the earthy blue cheese.

1 1/2 lb. ground elk meat

1 egg (If you have added some beef fat during your grinding process – you can omit this.)

Combine elk meat and egg, and form into four ½ inch thick patties.

Season lightly as preferred.

Place patties on a hot grill (wipe the grill with oil or spray before adding patties to prevent sticking). Cook for four minutes and flip the burgers. Cook 2 more minutes, then place a slice of the blue cheese-chive butter on top and finish cooking. Elk is a lean protein, so only cook these burgers to 130-140 degrees F, A digital thermometer is a handy tool when grilling. The butter will add both flavor and a little fat to the burger to keep it from getting too dry. When ready, place each burger on a hearty bun and top with a handful of the French fried onions.



Blue Cheese-Chive Butter

½ cup salted butter, softened

4 oz. blue cheese, crumbled

½ teaspoon fresh ground pepper

½ cup minced chives

Combine all ingredients thoroughly. Form a log and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate or freeze until ready to use. Then simply slice off pieces to place on top of meat per recipe directions.

Homemade French Fried Onion Topping

2 medium onions

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons panko bread crumbs

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Preheat oven to 475 degrees F

Thinly slice onion and separate slices. Cutting them into “straws” is ideal for this recipe. Combine the onion with the flour, bread crumbs and salt, and toss with your hands to evenly coat the pieces.

Spray a baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray and spread the onions evenly across the sheet.

Bake 25-30 minutes, being certain to stir several times during cooking. They will be a nice golden brown when they are done. You can use these to top your burgers in this recipe, sprinkle on salads, or top a classic green bean casserole. Store in the refrigerator for maximum freshness.