Ohio Division of Wildlife chief under investigation

Ohio Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. (Ohio DNR)

Columbus — The Ohio DNR has confirmed that Ohio Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker is under investigation.

Allegations – as spelled out by several sources – state that Chief Wecker allegedly – on or about the opening day of Ohio’s southern zone’s wild turkey-hunting season – hunted and killed a turkey while on private property in Delaware County. The allegations further state that Wecker did so within 50 yards or less of an active game feeder.

Also, it is alleged that a complaint was lodged to the Division of Wildlife’s Turn-in-a-Poacher (TIP) program hotline, allegedly by an employee of the Ohio DNR.

Likewise, the matter is allegedly being investigated internally by a former staffer with the Ohio Bureau of Investigation (BCI) who was since hired by ODNR Director Mary Mertz to work for the ODNR.

Since Ohio Outdoor News was made aware of the allegation, in over a span of nearly a week, five electronic communications were made to Mertz seeking confirmation, denial, or comment about the alleged incident.

On May 18, Mertz directed that further inquiries be made to the Department’s Office of Communication by stating, in part, “I know you can appreciate the press of business and deluge of emails for all of the employees at ODNR, especially during this time, and so that is why we have a Communications Office. They are there to provide a point of contact so that reporters can ask questions and get timely responses with accurate, thorough information.”

The same communication also was sent – without reply – to Mike Budzik, who serves as a liaison between the ODNR and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, advising the latter on natural resources matters.

At this point, these are simply allegations. No charges have been brought. And an investigation is underway, says the ODNR Office of Communications Chief, Sarah Wickham.

In her electronic exchange that followed Mertz’s instruction, Wickham stated: “Thank you for your patience. I can confirm that allegations were made against Chief Wecker. With the investigation pending, we are unable to provide a comment at this time. As you may have heard, the Department is currently experiencing a significant server outage, leaving staff without access to electronic records, including law enforcement’s records management system.

“As soon as that sever is up again, we will send you a copy of the initial incident report,” Wickham wrote.