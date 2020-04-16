Outdoor News Radio – April 18, 2020

Big announcement from the Minnesota DNR that the agency has canceled its walleye egg-take operation this spring dominates the first segment of Outdoor News Radio. Host Rob Drieslein and Minnesota Outdoor News Editor Spielman also kick around the wild turkey hunting opener, which began Wednesday, April 15, and this weekend’s trout opener. Then Blake Henning from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation visits to chat about his organization’s efforts to expand elk to their native range across the United States, including northeastern Minnesota. “Tackle” Terry Tuma, or “T3” as he’s affectionately known, drops in for a few minutes to talk ice-out crappie tactics, then Rob wraps up the show with Tim Lesmeister, fresh back to the Upper Midwest.