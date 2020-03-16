Conservation Congress, DNR mull April 13 spring fish and game hearings in light of COVID-19 threats

Large meetings such as this previous Dane County Conservation Congress spring hearing would not be allowed under current coronavirus restrictions. (Photo by Tim Eisele)

The coronavirus pandemic has upset just about everything, including meetings that were scheduled involving natural resources management.

The states of the annual spring fish and game hearings scheduled in every county for Monday, April 13 are currently “up-in-the-air.”

Larry Bonde, chair of the Conservation Congress, said that he is in discussions now with leaders at the Department of Natural Resources and Natural Resources Board.

“We are looking at the situation extremely thoroughly and intently,” Bonde said at noon March 16.

“We want to give the public a lot of notice if and when we make changes,” he added.

Last year the congress added the option of online voting on questions, so that would be one of the options they are looking at if in-person attendance is cancelled – they could still allow the public to vote on proposals from their home online.

In Dane County, public meetings with more than 50 people in attendance are prohibited, which would restrict attendance at that county meeting.

Bonde said they are still reviewing their options and he hopes that announcements could be made by March 18.

A request to the DNR brought only a response from Sarah Hoye, DNR communications director, “We will have to get back to you. As you can imagine things are very fluid and there are a number of high-level meetings.”

Similarly a decision has not yet been made on the April 8 Natural Resources Board meeting; however, Dr. Frederick Prehn, board chair, said he would prefer to cancel the April meeting and instead hold a two-day meeting in May.

A final decision is yet to be made

One definite cancellation is the April 18 Wisconsin Hunter Education Instructor Association that had been scheduled for Rothschild.

The Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame induction ceremonies scheduled for April 25 in Stevens Point was still scheduled as of March 16, but the executive committee is deciding how to handle the ceremony.

Wisconsin Outdoor News also received word on Monday, March 16, that the first round of Citizen Deer Advisory Council meetings may end up getting cancelled.