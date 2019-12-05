25 holiday gift ideas for the angler in your life
STOCKING STUFFERS
- VMC Heavy-Duty Wide Gap Tokyo Rig: Keep it simple with the VMC Heavy-Duty Wide Gap Tokyo Rigs! This rig is built around a one-piece solid ring connected to a swivel and a 2 1/2-inch dropper arm for customized rigging. The dropper arm allows you to attach your favorite weights or beads onto the shaft and then bend the end of the shaft to hold everything in place. The heavy-duty hook provides incredible strength while its three-degree offset point increased your hook-up rate. $3.79
- Al’s Goldfish Forty Niner Spoon: For a new secret weapon to your fishing arsenal, pick up Al’s Goldfish Forty Niner Spoon! Deadly on trout, salmon, and bass, the 49’er features a unique design with a flat face that creates vibration while fluttering on the dive. An excellent lure for casting or trolling, the Forty Niner Spoon is irresistible and consistently catches a wide variety of gamefish. $3.99
- Berkley Flicker Minnow: When it seems like nothing is working, that’s when you need to break out the Berkley Flicker Minnow. With insight from some of the top professional anglers, the Flicker Minnow features a tournament-proven design that dives deep quickly. This crankbait has a slender minnow profile that creates maximum flash and tail action as it plunges into the strike zone, mimicking a fleeing baitfish which is something those larger predators just can’t resist. Walleye and Bass love this bait’s remarkable and unique action. $4.99
- Storm 360GT Searchbait Minnows: Storm 360GT Searchbait Minnows are great for a variety of applications and are easy to use. These minnows mimic a distressed minnow that kicks wildly and rolls side to side. With a soft PVC body and big boot tail design, Searchbait minnows will bring in all the fish. $4.99
- Rapala RipStop Size 12: The Rapala RipStop is built with a one-of-a-kind tail design that generates a fast-ripping and flashing swimbait action. This awesome stickbait also creates a subtle shimmy before coming to a rest, then ever so slightly lifts its head with a super-slow rise. This incredible lure features two VMC black nickel, fine wire hooks for instant hook insertion, and 3D holographic eyes. Fish with the RipStop for all species of gamefish using a variety of fishing techniques. This RipStop will cast far with little effort, letting you reach more fish. $9.79
- Rapala Retractable Line Scissors: With a hidden cutting area, the Rapala Retractable Line Scissors will keep you from any cuts or nicks on your hands. Its super-sharp blades cut small braid and nylon fishing line easily and quickly. Featuring an ergonomic design, these scissors are very easy to use. Slide your line into the “V” cavity and squeeze the red handles. Outfitted with a carabiner clip, you can secure the Retractable Line Scissors anywhere you find handy. $9.99
- Loomis Pom Beanie: Venturing out onto the ice is always a chilly endeavor, the G. Loomis Pom Beanie is here to keep that noggin of yours warm! This beanie is designed with a heavyweight construction and a fleece lining along the inside to lock in the most heat. Designed with a throwback football style lettering and a stitched iconic G. Loomis bone fish logo on the brim, the G. Loomis Pom Beanie will make sure everyone knows you’re a fan of G. Loomis’ high-quality fishing rods! $24.99
- Strike King S-11 Optics Polarized Sunglasses: Look great and see even better with the Strike King S-11 Optics Polarized Sunglasses. The S-11 Polarized Sunglasses are constructed using eleven layers of scientifically engineered, high contrast, polarized lens technology. This technology tailors the light spectrum to actively enhance your visual clarity for all fishing conditions and outdoor activities. Whether it’s a sunny or overcast day, muddy or clear water, these revolutionary sunglasses dramatically improve your ability to see into the water to locate structure and fish. S-11 Optics Polarized Sunglasses feature a bi-gradient mirror treatment to provide extra protection against direct and indirect sunlight, a super-hydrophobic coating to repel oil, dust, and water, and anti-reflective coating to prevent light from bouncing off the rear of the lens into the eye. Do yourself a favor and pick up a pair of these high-end, yet budget-friendly specs! $29.99
- Ice Armor Edge Gloves: IceArmor Edge Gloves are waterproof, windproof, and breathable ice-fishing gloves. These gloves are extremely popular for its durability and features. $34.99
GREAT VALUES AND ACCESSORIES
- Northland Boom Stick Ice Spinning Rod: To get a trophy fish out of the ice this season, you need a strong, top-notch rod, just like the Northland Boom Stick Ice Spinning Rod! This rod is made with a sturdy carbon blank, giving it an impressive backbone to handle those hefty fights with your next trophy fish! This moderate fast action rod is perfect for taking on those lightning-fast head thrashes and flighty darts down. The Northland grip handle is built comfy so that you can put in some fight all day long. Get ready for a battle with the Northland Boom Stick Ice Spinning Rod! $49.99
- Frabill Aqua-Life Personal Bait Station: The Frabill Aqua-Life Personal Bait Station is the number one choice for maintaining minnows in hot summer or cold winter conditions. The hard shell construction is very durable, while the superior insulation keeps the water and bait cool and lively. The Aqua-Life Bait Station comes with a lift out net liner that eliminates the need for a minnow net. You can simply lift the net and select your bait. Aeration is provided by the whisper quiet Frabill 14331 portable aerator. The aerator is powered by two D-cell batteries (sold separately). A flip up handle provides easy transport. $49.99
- Plano A-Series Tackle Backpack: The Plano A-Series Tackle Backpack provides anglers with a functional option to carry tackle gear while keeping their hands free to fish. This backpack features plenty of interior and exterior pockets. In addition to the main interior compartment for the StowAway utility boxes, it has an upper storage compartment for bulkier items such as reels, clothing, or electronic items. The A-Series Tackle Backpack is perfect for expedition or kayak anglers and anyone who needs to transport tackle while keeping their hands free. $55.25
- Croix Legend Black Ice Rod Ultra Light: The St. Croix Legend Black Ice Rod is the perfect freshwater ice rod! This rod features a super-finesse, high-tension, stainless-steel strike indicator. The fully adjustable and interchangeable spring indicator system is more sensitive than any other type of indicator, allowing ice anglers to see the most subtle bump or strike well before it can be felt. The St. Croix Legend Black Ice Rod will have you setting hooks left and right! $74.99
- Clam Ice Auger Drill Conversion Kit: The Clam Ice Auger Drill Conversion Kit allows anglers to use an 18-volt cordless drill (sold separately) as the sole power source to drill holes in the ice. You now even have the ability to use your drill without taking the chuck off! It is recommended to use a high-torque 18-volt lithium battery-powered drill. Extremely lightweight and portable, the Clam Ice Auger Drill Conversion Kit will change ice fishing for the better! $84.99
- Shimano SLX Low-Profile Casting Reel: Attention tournament anglers! Your new favorite casting reel is here! The Shimano SLX Low-Profile Casting Reel combines a compact body with a deep spool. The rigid aluminum frame provides a solid platform for the hardened brass gear and four ball bearings to create a smooth retrieval. The SLX Casting Reel features Shimano’s Variable Brake System (VBS) allows for consistent, long distance casts as well as accurate short pitches. Outfitted with a long handle and power knobs, this casting reel lets you stay comfortable all day long. The SLX Reel is 20% smaller than the Shimano Caenan reel, making it easier for you to palm. $99.99
- Gerber Center-Drive Multi-Tool: The Gerber Center-Drive Multi-Tool is your new workhorse. Presenting an amazingly ergonomic and full-size, that’s right, full-size, center-axis bit driver that will give you all the torque you need and use a standard bit. Did we mention you could change the drill bit out? No? Well, this tool can do that too. The Center-Drive Multi-Tool sports a tough, full-size outboard 3.25-inch 420HC fine edge blade knife with reverse thumb support. Included is a spring-loaded needle-nose pliers with x-channel rail system and sliding jaws. The best part about this multi-tool? All three of those tools open with just one hand. Offering many different options including, a pry bar & nail puller, rotatable carbide wire cutters, a ruler in/cm, and a lanyard hole. From the job site to the garage to the fishing boat, the Gerber Center-Drive Multi-Tool is built to last! $109.99
FOR THE SERIOUS ANGLER
- Daiwa Tatula LT Spinning Reel: The Daiwa Tatula LT Spinning Reel is constructed from a high-density carbon strain material giving the reel awesome strength and durability. The air rotor design is lighter than conventional construction material, making this reel one of the lightest on the market. Bass anglers will appreciate the technology and high-quality materials used in making the Daiwa Tatula LT Spinning Reel. $189.99
- GarminStriker 4 Portable Fishfinder: The Garmin Striker 4 Portable Fishfinder is compact, lightweight, and comes with a carry case to take on ice fishing trips, kayaks, or canoes. The Striker 4 is equipped with technology to help you find your target, store favorite spots, and even checks your boat speed for trolling. The Waypoint Map feature makes navigating quick and easy to locate brush piles, stumps, and the way back to the boat ramp. Another great feature is the built-in flasher, this will allow anglers a current view of the bottom’s situation and the depth of the fish as they swim towards the sonar beam. The Garmin Striker 4 Portable Fishfinder is easy to use and comes at a valued price! $199.99
- Clam C-360 Thermal Hub Ice Shelter: Keep the wind away and enjoy what you love the most, fishing, with the Clam C-360 Thermal Hub Ice Shelter! This shelter is designed to be roomy and warm. It is easy to pack and unpack when it’s time to transport it on and off the ice. The 600 total denier fabric retains heat and reduces any condensation so you can fish comfortably. Don’t let the wind and snow keep you from fishing, get the Clam C-360 Thermal Hub Ice Shelter! $249.99
- Lew’s Custom Pro Speed Spool Low-Profile Casting Reel: The Lew’s Team Lew’s Custom Pro Speed Spool Low-Profile Casting Reel is Lew’s lowest profile ever, stacked to the brim with powerful features. This high-end reel is an award-winning fan favorite, sweeping up the title of Best Freshwater Reel at ICAST 2016, and it’s no mystery as to why. Dri-Tac knobs make it easy to handle throughout any competition or day-to-day use, and the 27 settings of the SpeedCast braking system aid the superior precision and castability of this reel. Carbon C45 sideplates and a one-piece aluminum frame keeps this loaded reel lightweight, aesthetically pleasing, and ready to go for the most serious anglers. $259.99
- Abu Garcia Revo Rocket Low-Profile Casting Reel: An enhanced combination of agility and performance, the Abu Garcia Revo Rocket Low-Profile Casting Reel advances the Rocket lineage with updated parts and a faster 10:1 gear ratio. Boasting an astounding 41 IPT (Inches Per Turn), the Revo Rocket reel enables anglers to cast and cover water more efficiently. The D2 Gear design and Duragear brass gears provide ththis reel with smooth operation. The Abu Garcia Revo Rocket Low-Profile Casting Reel guarantees that you will have the right reel for the job. $299.99
- Aqua-Vu 715C Underwater Camera: The Aqua-Vu 715c Underwater Camera is one of the most affordable underwater cameras ever built! Like all 700 series Aqua-Vu cameras, the 715c features a 7-inch sunlight viewable LCD monitor with video out and an integrated sunshield/screen protector. The monitor is also IP67 rated for total waterproof performance. Color CMOS camera optics are housed in an anti-spooking fish camera and sport adjustable LED Lighting System, just like other high grade Aqua-Vu systems. $299.99
- MarCum Recon 5 Underwater Camera: Get a new view of the water with the MarCum Recon 5 Underwater Camera. Marcum outfitted this camera with an impressive llist of technological functions for ultimate performance when you need it the most. You’ll always have a crystal clear picture because the Recon 5 features a 5-inch screen with color-kill technology for enhanced visibility in stained water or low-light, as well as a black-and-white view mode for crisp and clear images in unfavorable conditions. The Recon 5 can be positioned straight down, horizontal, or looking up for unlimited viewing capabilities. With a soft pack, camera sack, charger, and cable included, you have everything you need to head out on the water. See what’s happening below the ice, with the MarCum Recon 5 Underwater Camera! $299.99
- Vexilar FL-8 SE Genz Pack: The Vexilar FL-8 SE Genz Pack is a classic design that has been improved even more by ice fishing legend Dave Genz. Dave has made his “Blue Box” nearly indestructible to last for years of hard use. He then re-sized and balanced the battery storage compartment and built a universal transducer holder system. The Blue Box can also accept the full line of Vexilar accessories like the T-130 or D-130 battery status indicators, flexible night light or even a Dual Beam Ice-ducer transducer. $339.99
- StrikeMaster Litheum 40V Electric Ice Auger: Cut through that ice with ease with the StrikeMaster Lithium 40v Electric Ice Auger. This auger powers through drilling hole after hole with its impressive 40-volt lithium ion battery that runs the electric DC brushless motor for consistent speed and torque. This auger will continue to perform despite the dropping temperatures. Built-in LED lights ensure you see what you are doing, regardless of the time. StrikeMaster’s Lazer blades make quick work of the ice by drilling through with it with twin serrated stainless-steel blades. Looking for an auger that is built to perform every time, then you need the StrikeMaster Lithium 40v Electric Ice Auger. $549.99
