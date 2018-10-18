DNR offering new and free – and better – hunting app

Madison — A new, free and better hunting app from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) that’s out now replaces the previous app that was discontinued when the developer no longer offered support.

This new app allows hunters to check regulations, buy licenses, check shooting hours, register game, use GPS features on maps and much more.

Hunt Wild WI is available for Apple or Android users. It requires Android version 8.0 to utilize all features.

Scott Karel, DNR program and policy analyst, was part of the team that produced the app.

“Since late last year the (DNR) has been working towards this new hunting app,” Karel said. “We think apps are important because we know a lot of our customers are no longer purchasing licenses in person anymore.”

Buying a license online can be quick and efficient, but that means hunters are no longer getting a written copy of regulations with their license.

Karel said one example of the popularity of online purchases are the bonus spring turkey harvest tags that are actually called “authorizations” now because tags no longer exist.

“Over 70-percent of them were purchased online,” Karel said. “In this more digital age we want to make sure we are able to give our customers the information they need in a platform that works for them.”

DNR staff, hunters and law enforcement personnel were all part of the team that suggested features to be included in the app. The developer put all those suggestions together in a way that worked digitally.

Changes to regulations can be accessed through the app.

“Sometimes rules changes happen after our printed regulations are already out,” Karel said. “We can’t make changes to that, but we can make changes to regulations in the app almost instantaneously.”

Some features of the app are downloaded to the user’s phone.

“Previously, when people wanted to look at our digital regulations online you had to have a cell phone signal,” Karel said. “Out in the field, that doesn’t always exist. When you load the app, all the regulatory information that we have currently out there is now on your phone.”

When users open the app one of the first things they will see (if GPS location is activated) is a satellite map with their location shown by a blue dot.

The map feature can be toggled from satellite view to street map or topographic view. Hunters can add waypoints to the map and many different maps can be saved.

Tracks can also be created on a map. That can help hunters find a deer stand, turkey blind or any other feature.

“If you go into a new area and you are not quite sure of where you are going and you want to be like Hansel and Gretel and leave those bread crumbs, that’s what this feature does,” Karel said. “It allows you to start a track using your GPS. You can end the track and it saves it on your phone. Then you can use your location signal to find your way out.”

The location, waypoint and track features can be used anywhere there is a GPS signal even if cell phone service is not available.

“If you see a good stand site or if there is a rub or something you think is noteworthy, you can save it, name it and you can organize them by color,” Karel said. “If you want to know where your trail cameras are you can make that red and name them trail camera one or two. Anything you want to do for saving points of interest you can do on this app.”

Many public land boundaries are shown in the map, but managed forest, leased land, and voluntary public access land boundaries are not shown.

“We don’t have those in there,” Karel said. “We do have national forest, county forest, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service land and DNR owned and managed land.”

There is a disclaimer that hunters have to confirm closed areas and boundaries on their own.

If the location feature is turned on and a GPS signal is available, the app shows hunting hours for any season. It automatically calibrates the times to the hunter’s location so there is no need to add or subtract minutes – or look to a table for north or south. It also displays a countdown clock to show how much time is left until hunting hours end that day.

The app has links to Go Wild and game registration so licenses and permits can be viewed and purchased, or game kills can be registered.

A tutorial is available to help new users learn how to use the app. On the DNR website type “hunt app” in the search bar. This will take you to a page that includes a YouTube tutorial – iPhone users may download the app from the Apple store (search Hunt Wild Wisconsin). Android users may get the app at Google Play Store.

After downloading the app, users can create a login and password, or accounts can be accessed through Facebook or a Google account.

The app can also be used in guest mode, which does not require a user name and password, but some features will not be available in guest mode.

“We are getting feedback already from individuals,” Karel said. “There is a mechanism to provide suggestions for something we had not noticed, something that is not working or something that is not correct. We are hoping this app can evolve as our customer base evolves.”