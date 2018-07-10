Outdoor News & Kinetic Performance Dog Food present the 2018 Huntin’ Buddy Photo Contest

Outdoor News Inc., publisher of locally written fishing and hunting outdoor newspapers in seven Great Lake States, together with Kinetic Performance Dog Food, invite people to submit photos for the annual Huntin’ Buddy Photo Contest.

1/13 He is still learning the hunting game, but he loves to retrieve ducks/geese all the while in the great outdoors.

2/13 Ace is a 10 year old brittney spaniel. He loves playing fetch and hunts like a firecracker! His intelligence is exceptional with a strong desire to please.

3/13 Shelby is a Golden Retriever. She has double duty as my hunting buddy and my daughters AKC Junior Showmanship dog. This was North Dakota duck she retrieved for my last season. Shelby has AKC titles for retrieving and obedience.

4/13 Leon, a 1 1/2 year old Wirehaired Pointing Griffon, proudly shows off his morning haul. He is eager to retrieve from the duck blind, as well as sniff out pheasants and grouse. At home he is a complete lovable goofball.

5/13 This a photo of 8 year old yellow lab Boomer. It was taken opening day, I had just missed a shot and he turned to me as if to say, REALLY, YOU MISSED THAT ONE.



6/13 Cooper is my Chocolate Lab and best buddy. Not only is he my partner in the field but also goes to work with me everyday. We travel to Manitoba for waterfowl and hunt the Mississippi River Backwaters near Red Wing, Minnesota.

7/13 Cooper is my Chocolate Lab and best buddy. Not only is he my partner in the field but also goes to work with me everyday. We travel to Manitoba for waterfowl and hunt the Mississippi River Backwaters near Red Wing, Minnesota.

8/13 Cooper is my Chocolate Lab and best buddy. Not only is he my partner in the field but also goes to work with me everyday. We travel to Manitoba for waterfowl and hunt the Mississippi River Backwaters near Red Wing, Minnesota.

9/13 There is just something about sitting in a duck blind on a brisk Fall morning with Ellie. As I watch her focus in on the ducks circling the decoys, she simultaneously watches every move my husband makes with the gun. The connection they have during this moment is so special. There are no commands, just the sound of the duck's wings flutter as they buzz the blind . The silence is broken with a single gun shot and before I know it, she's launched herself into the frigid water for the retrieve. It is truly special to watch. With each passing year, we marvel at Ellie's passion for the hunt, and even though at 10 she has slowed down a bit, we never get tired of watching her. I know there will come a time when all we'll have is memories, but for now I know that we will embrace every opportunity that is given to us with our "best huntin buddy". Thank you.

10/13 A 5 am wake up call on a cool, crisp October morning, my hunting buddy, Gunner is enthusiastic and ready to go. He's my 5 year old yellow lab who is loyal, energetic and a great companion. We had an enjoyable and successful day where Gunner was determined to find, flush and retrieve the game that we harvested.



11/13 Artemis is a 2 year old Brittany. Last year she took me out hunting on a cold drizzly September day and got her first grouse. Her hunting and retrieval instincts were top notch and after that day we had many more successful hunts, many of which were all thanks to her. My wife and I are thrilled to have such a talented hunting partner and dedicated family member. We are all counting down to the next hunting season, especially Artemis.

12/13 Duke is a year and half old GSP. He resides in Andover, MN and was bread out of Weeland Kennels down in Janesville, MN. Duke also spent a month at Willow Creek Kennels near Little Falls, MN where he learned to fine tune his hunting skills!

13/13 Queen is 10 years old and loves to hunt birds.



The annual promotion by Outdoor News encourages bird dog enthusiasts in Minnesota to submit a photo of their hunting dog, and in 2018 – for a chance to win a year’s supply of Kinetic Performance Dog Food. The winning photo will also be crafted into a custom painting of their canine companion by Outdoor News artist, Ron Nelson. The winning photo was on the front cover of the August 17, 2018 edition of Minnesota Outdoor News. Copies will be available at the main entrance at Game Fair, which kicks off August 10th in Anoka, Minn.

Game Fair is an outdoors gathering that brings families together with hunting dog events, shotgunning, archery and outdoor seminars, and the Outdoor News Huntin’ Buddy contest celebrates that pure bond between a hunter and their dog.

This is the fifth year that Kinetic has partnered with Outdoor News in promoting the annual photo contest. Entries are accepted here through July 27.

To see all of last years entries, click here.

Kinetic® PERFORMANCE DOG FOOD – features a full line of performance nutrition products specifically developed to meet the dietary requirements of highly active working, sporting and competition dogs. Made without corn, wheat or soy, all Kinetic formulas are created to meet the elevated requirements of extremely active dogs for energy, endurance, recovery and digestive health. In addition, all Kinetic dog food products are made with a common ingredient profile to enable stress-free transitions from one formula to another during periods requiring higher or lower caloric intake. For more information on Kinetic or to find the nearest store, visit http://kineticdogfood.com/.

Tips and Rules: