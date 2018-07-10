Outdoor News & Kinetic Performance Dog Food present the 2018 Huntin’ Buddy Photo Contest
Outdoor News Inc., publisher of locally written fishing and hunting outdoor newspapers in seven Great Lake States, together with Kinetic Performance Dog Food, invite people to submit photos for the annual Huntin’ Buddy Photo Contest.
The annual promotion by Outdoor News encourages bird dog enthusiasts in Minnesota to submit a photo of their hunting dog, and in 2018 – for a chance to win a year’s supply of Kinetic Performance Dog Food. The winning photo will also be crafted into a custom painting of their canine companion by Outdoor News artist, Ron Nelson. The winning photo was on the front cover of the August 17, 2018 edition of Minnesota Outdoor News. Copies will be available at the main entrance at Game Fair, which kicks off August 10th in Anoka, Minn.
Game Fair is an outdoors gathering that brings families together with hunting dog events, shotgunning, archery and outdoor seminars, and the Outdoor News Huntin’ Buddy contest celebrates that pure bond between a hunter and their dog.
This is the fifth year that Kinetic has partnered with Outdoor News in promoting the annual photo contest. Entries are accepted here through July 27.
To see all of last years entries, click here.
Kinetic® PERFORMANCE DOG FOOD – features a full line of performance nutrition products specifically developed to meet the dietary requirements of highly active working, sporting and competition dogs. Made without corn, wheat or soy, all Kinetic formulas are created to meet the elevated requirements of extremely active dogs for energy, endurance, recovery and digestive health. In addition, all Kinetic dog food products are made with a common ingredient profile to enable stress-free transitions from one formula to another during periods requiring higher or lower caloric intake. For more information on Kinetic or to find the nearest store, visit http://kineticdogfood.com/.
Tips and Rules:
- This is an online photo contest and the winner will be judged on the photo quality. Photos must be copyright free and permissible to publish in Outdoor News. Photos that have previously been displayed in other publications will not be considered.
- Profile shots are welcome but preference will be given to dogs in an outdoor or hunting scene.
- This is a dog photo contest; NO photos will be accepted that include the owner or other people in the photo.
- All photos will be reviewed prior to being displayed to make sure they are within our standards of good taste.
- A panel of judges from Outdoor News Inc will announce the winner at this year’s Game Fair.
- Winner will be notified no later than August 17, 2018 and will be published in Minnesota Outdoor News no later than December 1, 2018.
- One winning entrant will be supplied a *year’s supply of Kinetic Performance Dog Food.(*Equates to 3 cups per day for typical large bird dog per Kinetic Performance Dog Food standard feeding guidelines. Maximum 10 bags.)
- All entry submissions become the property of Outdoor News Inc and entrants agree to full usage of images, names and likenesses used for contest promotion by Outdoor News, Inc. and Kinetic Performance Dog Food/ the dealer network of Hubbard Feeds, Inc., without compensation.
- Winning entry will also receive one original painting done of the winning dog by artist Ron Nelson. Painting to be completed no later than December 1, 2018.
- Neither Outdoor News Inc. nor contest sponsors will be held responsible for lost submissions or damages, losses or injury related to contest participation. This contest is an online-only submission format.
- Deadline for submission is July 27, 2018.
- No purchase is necessary. All entrants are required to include their full name, address, email and phone number. Entrants under the age of 18 must have parental/ legal guardian consent.ENTER HERE
