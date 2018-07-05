Missouri Supreme Court: State has right to regulate captive deer hunting operations

Staff and News Reports
Share This:

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the state may regulate captive ungulate hunting and farming operations to control the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD).

The case involved a challenge brought by the preserve operations regarding regulations imposed by the Department of Conservation in 2014.

In a statement, the Department of Conservation expressed its pleasure with the favorable ruling. For the St. Louis Post-Dispatch story, click here.

Related Post

Forest Service agrees to study domestic sheep graz...
New Hampshire committee: Give loon chicks some spa...
Study: Warming winters could lead to another bark ...
Drought has big impact on North Dakota pheasant po...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *