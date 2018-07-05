Missouri Supreme Court: State has right to regulate captive deer hunting operations
The Missouri Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the state may regulate captive ungulate hunting and farming operations to control the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD).
The case involved a challenge brought by the preserve operations regarding regulations imposed by the Department of Conservation in 2014.
In a statement, the Department of Conservation expressed its pleasure with the favorable ruling. For the St. Louis Post-Dispatch story, click here.
