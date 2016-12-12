Additional Information
Outdoor News REALTREE® Performance Camo Sweatshirt in Black
Our popular 6.7 oz 100% polyester performance fleece features a kangaroo pocket, metal grommets, contrast stitching, REALTREE color blocking and contrast hood.
Sizes & Pricing
Small – $56 –
Medium – $56 –
Large – $56 – SOLD OUT
Extra Large – $56 – SOLD OUT
2XL – $60 – SOLD OUT
3XL – $60 – SOLD OUT
Price includes shipping / handling
I think that the materials used look to be good quality and will fit well.
