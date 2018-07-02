Flooding, washouts close roads, parks, trails in Wisconsin’s northern counties

Superior, Wis. — Heavy rains across northwestern Wisconsin June 15-18 flooded some roads and caused washouts on some highways, roads, state parks, forests and trails.

According to the National Weather Service, these areas received 7 to 12 inches of rain from Friday, June 15 into Monday, June 18.

There are several Wisconsin state park properties and parts of properties that are closed due to the rain and flooding in Douglas, Ashland, Bayfield, Iron, Burnett and Price counties. Amnicon Falls State Park, about 7 miles east of Superior, closed temporarily but reopened the afternoon of June 19. Pattison State Park about 13 miles south of Superior is open for camping only; all trails, observation areas, picnic and day-use areas are closed.

The Saunders Grade, Wild Rivers and Gandy Dancer state trails in Douglas County were still closed last week. Several canoe launches, picnic areas and day-use areas in the Brule River State Forest were under water and unusable as of June 20. The St. Croix family campground at Gov. Knowles State Forest was closed at least until June 20. The bridge at the headwaters of the White River in the town of Delta was closed. Portions of the Tuscobia Trail were washed out in southern Price County; a reroute will be established soon.

The public is urged to use caution in the coming days and weeks. People traveling in the area may check the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 website for road closures and any detours.

Conditions at properties in the counties and in the northwest part of the state are changing rapidly as water levels decrease in some areas and increase in other areas downstream. For the most current information follow the DNR on social media go to the DNR website.