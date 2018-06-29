BRP acquires Alumacraft, creates Marine Group

Valcourt, Quebec – Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP), headquartered in Valcourt, Quebec, announced this week the creation of the Marine Group with the acquisition of Alumacraft, a private North American manufacturer of aluminum fishing boats based in St. Peter, Minn., BRP said in a news release.

Tracy Crocker, senior vice-president and general manager of Evinrude Outboard Motors since 2017, has been named president of the group, effective immediately, BRP said in the release, adding that the acquisition will allow the company to leverage the strength and reputation of the two marine industry players.

The BRP portfolio includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft, the company said in the release.