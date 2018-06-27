Trout Thai-One-On Tacos with Creamy Peanut Sauce

Reprinted with permission from The Field to Table Cookbook: Gardening, Foraging, Fishing, and Hunting by Susan L. Ebert, Welcome Books (Rizzoli); 2016.

From Susan L. Ebert’s The Field to Table Cookbook: Gardening, Foraging, Fishing and Hunting comes this uniquely Texas cross-cultural fusion of Southeast Asian and Mexican cuisines, featuring a Baja-style fish taco crowned with a Thai-inspired topping and an Asian-style peanut sauce.

A note from the kitchen: Thai Basil is sometimes called licorice or anise basil due to the flavor profile, and is different than the Sweet Basil that accents Italian-inspired dishes.

Serves 4

Ingredients for Thai Slaw:

¼ head green cabbage, slivered

¼ head red cabbage, slivered

½ red bell pepper, slivered

3 green onions, slivered

1 carrot, slivered

1 jalapeño, seeded and slivered

1 daikon radish, slivered

1 mango, diced

10 to 12 Thai basil leaves, rolled together and cut into chiffonade

Juice of 4 Key limes

2 Tablespoons sesame oil

2 Tablespoons agave nectar

Sea salt to taste

Ingredients for Creamy Peanut Sauce:

Juice of 4 to 6 Key limes

2 Tablespoons sesame oil

2 Tablespoons soy sauce

½ cup organic creamy peanut butter

1 teaspoon chile-garlic sauce

2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 Tablespoons agave nectar

2 Tablespoons warm water

Ingredients for Tacos:

1 ½ to 2 pounds trout (or other mild, flaky white fish) fillets, cut into ¾-inch-thick strips

2 cups organic rice flour

Peanut oil, for frying

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 ½ cups sparkling water (unflavored)

1 ½ cups panko-style breadcrumbs

8 flour tortillas, warmed

¾ cup salted peanuts, finely chopped

Directions:

Make the creamy peanut sauce: In a small mixing bowl, whisk all the ingredients together with 2 tablespoons warm water and transfer to a small serving bowl.

Make the Thai slaw: Using clean hands, toss all the ingredients together in a mixing bowl, cover with plastic

wrap, and refrigerate until serving time.

Rinse the fillets and pat them dry with paper towels. Sprinkle 1 cup of the rice flour in a shallow dish.

Heat the peanut oil in a deep-fat fryer to 350° F.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the remaining 1 cup rice flour, the salt, and the sparkling water to create “tempura batter”. Pour the panko-breadcrumbs into a pie pan or shallow dish. Dredge the fish strips in the rice flour, dip them in the tempura batter to coat, dredge them in panko crumbs, and fry in the hot oil for 3 to 5 minutes.

To serve, place several strips of the fried fish in a hot tortilla, top with a spoonful or more of slaw, drizzle with peanut sauce, and sprinkle with peanuts.

TIP: If you don’t have a deep-fat fryer you can use a deep-sided cast-iron skillet with 1 inch oil, and turn them halfway through frying. Be vigilant for hot oil spatters!

Photo credit: © 2016 Susan L. Ebert and Shannon Tompkins