Pennsylvania junior pheasant hunt back for a second year

(Photo by Windigo Images)

For the second year in a row, 48 junior hunters will have the chance this fall to harvest wild pheasant roosters in Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced in a news release Wednesday, June 27.

Junior hunters between the ages of 12 and 16 are eligible to apply for the second annual Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Recovery Area (WPRA) youth hunt. Each applicant must obtain a 2018-19 Pennsylvania junior hunting or combination license, as well as a free 2018-19 junior pheasant permit, prior to applying.

Applications must be filled out online and submitted by the close of business on Friday, Aug. 3. Applicants will be selected at random during a Aug. 17 drawing, and those who are selected for permits will be notified by Aug. 24. Applications may be accessed by clicking here.

Youth hunters will be assigned one Saturday hunt date, either the morning of Nov. 3 or Nov. 10, and each hunter will be assigned a “hunt mentor” to ensure safety and guide the permittee. The Game Commission encourages each permittee to be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian so the experience can be shared, the agency said in the release. Following the hunt, permittees and their guests are invited to attend a free luncheon provided by Pheasants Forever.