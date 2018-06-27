Elk on Sauk County farm is CWD-positive

CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk, and moose caused by an infectious protein that affects the animal's brain. (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

MADISON, Wis. — The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirms that an elk from a breeding farm in Sauk County has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD), the DATCP announced in a news release.

The National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the test results and the farm has been quarantined. A quarantine means no animals may move in or out of the farm.

The 5-year-old cow died while giving birth. The fenced farm has 15 elk, according to the owner’s most recent registration. The farm has been licensed since 1997 and is not enrolled in the CWD Herd Status Program.

DATCP’s Animal Health Division will investigate the animal’s history to try to determine how it was exposed to CWD.

More information about CWD testing requirements for farms enrolled and non-enrolled in the program can be found on the DATCP website.

— Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection