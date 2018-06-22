Making noise at the world’s largest shooting sport tournament

It got off to a slow, damp start, but with 8,000 participants reportedly firing through about one million shells, the 2018 Minnesota State High School Clay Target League Championship ended much the same way it proceeded after that first day.

With a loud, continuous bang.

After the Class A portion of the tournament was cancelled because of rain and inclement weather June 11, according to the MSHSCTL, champions in eight classes were crowned each of the ensuing eight days, with student athletes – representing more than 350 teams – competing in Novice, Junior Varsity and Varsity classifications at Alexandria Shooting Park in Alexandria.

The varsity team champions: Spring Grove (2A), Wayzata (3A), Alden-Conger (4A), Lakeview (5A), United South Central (6A), St. Michael-Albertville (7A), New Prague (8A), and Bemidji (9A). For complete team and individual results, click here.

#Didyouknow more than 8,000 students who are part of the #Minnesota State High School Clay Target League championship this year will take aim at more than 1 million clay targets, making it the largest #shootingsports event in the world? #OnlyinMN https://t.co/WMgC8uiCvF — Hunting Works For MN (@huntingworks4MN) June 18, 2018

“Just five years ago, the tournament had 200 student athletes participate and the tournament only took a handful of hours to complete,” said Jim Sable, executive director of the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League. “With over 25,000 attendees through nine days, the Trap Shooting Championship is now the largest shooting sport tournament in the world.”

The event was also the team-qualifying tournament for the 2018 State Tournament, presented by the Minnesota State High School League, which was held Friday, June 22 at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake. The MSHSL is the first and only state high school interscholastic athletic association in the country to provide support and recognition for trap shooting as a high school sport.

Those top 40 teams (five highest scores regardless of classification), in qualifying order, competing at the Minneapolis Gun Club on Friday, June 22: St. Michael-Albertville, Wayzata, Park Rapids, Lakeview, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, Alexandria, Bemidji, New Prague, Alden-Conger, Marshall, Hibbing, Roseau, United South Central, Lakeville, Fairmont, Mahtomedi, Champlin, Buffalo, Delano, Perham, East Grand Forks, Austin, Tri-City United, Prior Lake, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, Hutchinson, Farmington, Cambridge-Isanti, Monticello, Northfield, St. Peter, Spring Grove, Rogers, Zimmerman, Owatonna, Belle Plaine, Maple Grove, Ada-Borup-Norman County West, Big Lake, Willmar.