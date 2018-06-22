Heavy rains wreaking havoc on Wisconsin waterways

The DNR says to check your local water conditions before boating or paddling, swimming or any water activity. (National Park Service)

MADISON, Wis. — June storms packing heavy downpours have pushed lake and river levels into flood levels, tossed debris into waterways and accelerated currents statewide, prompting Wisconsin DNR officials to remind all water users to think safety by checking local water conditions and wearing a life jacket when on the water.

In a DNR news release Friday, June 22, Capt. April Dombrowski, head of the DNR Bureau of Law Enforcement’s Recreation Safety and Outdoor Skills Section, said the heavy rain and rapid onset of flash floods in many areas of Wisconsin resulted in road wash-out, closures and sinkholes and had a major impact on water-based recreational activities.

Dombrowski says to check your local water conditions before boating or paddling, swimming or any water activity. Good places to check are local tourism offices, DNR offices, local bait shops, sporting goods stores or the U.S. Geological Survey, the DNR said in the release.

Some of these storms and heavy rains have pushed trees and other debris into the water, and high water levels also increase the shoreline and erosion impacts of boat wakes. Some areas have implemented lake-wide slow-no-wake requirements.